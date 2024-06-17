Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 2

Hello, Boris Bede.

Pretty fancy footwork on that onside kick the other night. Looked like an optical illusion the first couple of times I saw it, even in slo mo. Somewhere, Connor McDavid leaned forward in his chair and whispered “daaaammmmnnn” under his breath.

Here are the Week 2 takeaways.

TWO FOR NOT FLINCHING

We have a Saskatchewan Roughriders’ 2024 credo, ladies and gentlemen.

After their stunning, out-of-almost-nowhere win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night, both quarterback Trevor Harris and receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker touched on the same talking point, something that almost certainly has dripped down from head coach Corey Mace as he works to swing the Roughrider culture into ‘high expectations’ mode.

“We’ve just got a group that doesn’t flinch,” Harris told TSN after the game.

“Don’t flinch,” said Schaffer-Baker. “That’s something that we say in our locker room all the time. Don’t ever flinch.”

Don’t ever flinch. That’d look good on a t-shirt. In obsidian green, of course.

BONUS TAKEAWAY: Don’t ever flinch, and expect the universe to demand balance. After the Roughriders were denied a turnover when C.J. Reavis’ helmet popped off moments before a fumbled ball basically came right to him – leading to an illegal participation call which nullified the recovery – they later got the ball deep in Hamilton territory when an equally bizarre turn of events went their way. When the marvellous Tim White had a pass bounce off him and into the waiting hands of Sasky’s C.J. Avery, whose helmet remained in place, the Riders had the instant field position they needed to kick the winning field goal.

HE SHOULD NOT BE LOST IN THE HYPE

A sell-out crowd. A big time, electric pre-game concert by 68 Cent (name based on exchange rates at time of publishing). A 108-yard, fourth quarter drive for a game-winning touchdown.

All attention-getters as the BC Lions launched their home schedule with a resounding “roar you Lions, roar,” on Saturday.

Ben Hladik’s name could get a little lost in the list of good things that went down in BC’s triumph over Calgary but it shouldn’t. Ten more tackles for the 25-year-old linebacker from Vernon, B.C. That’s twenty in two games, along with an interception.

Hladik had 101 tackles in 2023 but he is on pace to smash that personal best by a long shot.

The ‘Summer Of Ben’ is underway.

THEY JUST CAN’T SEEM TO GET OUT OF THEIR OWN WAY

The Edmonton Elks, owners of an oh and two record now, seem achingly, tantalizingly close to pushing through to the winning side, don’t they?

Coulda beat Saskatchewan. Coulda beat the defending champs too. Maybe shoulda, on both counts.

They have the talent, they make the plays. But they also keep making crucial, big mistakes at just the wrong times.

Head Coach Chris Jones is keeping the faith.

“People call me crazy (but) we can play with every single football team – or beat every single football team – in this league. It’s just a matter of us playing our ‘A’ game. And we’ve certainly not done that.”

“We’re a Ferrari,” said Elks’ quarterback Mcleod Bethel-Thompson after the game. “Sometimes the carburetor’s not (quite) right. “A half-turn and then we rollin’. We ARE a Ferrari. We’ve gotta prove it though.”

That may be right. But the Edmonton Elks simply must get out of their own way in order to provide that proof.

MEANWHILE, THESE GUYS DO SEEM TO BE ABLE TO GET OUT OF THEIR OWN WAY NOW

Another team that’s spent the last few seasons in a recurring nightmare – of their own mistakes at terrible times – awoke in time to keep Freddy Krueger from appearing once again, on Thursday night.

In defeating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Ottawa REDBLACKS made an impressive last-ditch stand with some outstanding defence when Winnipeg was first and goal from the seven-yard line and seconds to play.

And considering the REDBLACKS were able to move the ball a bit on offence and find the end zone, including a 58-yard, fourth quarter drive that was capped with a beauty throw from quarterback Dru Brown to receiver Justin Hardy for the go-ahead touchdown, it looked like an all around impressive effort.

It was a very good night. Have the Ottawa REDBLACKS planted their flag for 2024? And is that flag, at last, not in quicksand?

BONUS TAKEAWAY: Vincent van Gogh, Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo are sitting in a sports bar in heaven on Thursday night, bragging once again about how amazing their own masterpieces are.

“Starry Night is the greatest artistic accomplishment of all-time,” exclaims van Gogh. “Not so,” argues da Vinci. “Mona Lisa is obviously the most beautiful piece of art ever created!” “Hold my goblet of mead,” thunders Michelangelo. “The Creation of Adam is actually in the Sistine Chapel! Perfection!”

At that moment, the three of them look up at the big screen TV just as REDBLACKS’ defensive back Damon Webb is soaring through the air, reaching out to knock a sure touchdown pass away from Winnipeg’s Dalton Schoen.

Silence. The three artists look at each other sheepishly.

“Finally got them to shut up about all that,” mumbles God from a corner booth.

GENTLEMEN, I SAID START YOUR ENGINES

For the second straight week, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers lost a football game and for the second straight week, starting slowly was a factor.

Consecutive less-than-stellar first halves placed the four-time defending West Division champs behind the eight-ball. Better play in the second half of each of those games had them looking more competitive in the first, and nearly allowed them to snatch a last-moment victory in the second.

“We have to figure out how to be ready sooner,” said head coach Mike O’Shea after the loss in Ottawa and he was likely talking more about the offence than the defence.

“I just think we needed to, based on the makeup of our team, we needed to stay on the field a little bit,” he said.

Showing up late in Week 3 against the BC Lions would be quite unadvisable.

AND FINALLY… The season’s first Ron Swanson Give Me All The Bacon And Eggs You Have Award goes to Calgary Stampeders’ Defensive Coordinator Brent Monson, who, on two occasions at least, rushed eight men versus the BC Lions on Saturday night. Could nine be in your future, Brent? How about eleven? Do it. Trust in Tre Roberson.