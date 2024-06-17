Start vs. Sit: Fajardo’s scoring streak to continue?

Overall scoring in Week 2 may not have been at the level Week 1 provided, yet CFL fantasy players were able to thrive off the efforts of five pivots who threw at least two touchdown passes while seven threw for over 250 yards.

Perhaps Week 3 might be the week running backs regain their form, as only Ottawa’s Ryquell Armstead ($4,500) and Montreal’s Walter Fletcher ($8,500) had at least 80 yards. The position will be prominent in this week’s edition of Start vs. Sit.

Ottawa (1-0-0) at Montreal (2-0-0), Thursday, 7:30 PM (Eastern)

Line: Montreal (-7.5)

O/U: 47.5 (-115)

Start: Cody Fajardo, QB Montreal, $13,500 Salary

One of the early surprises of the season has been how Fajardo is emerging as a fantasy-worthy passer. His 19.5 average fantasy points per game are significantly higher than his 2023 average. And with two passing majors in each of his first two games, Fajardo is starting to make fantasy players pay attention.

The REDBLACKS kept Zach Collaros ($11,900) out of the end zone in their season-opening win over the Blue Bombers yet allowed 13 yards per pass. That plays right into the hands of Montreal’s desire to stretch defences. The Alouettes will have their chances to test Ottawa’s secondary, and if Fajardo gets hot early, a third straight game of multiple TD passes is likely.

Sit: Ryquell Armstead, RB, Ottawa, $4,500 Salary

Armstead scored 11.6 FP in his debut as the REDBLACKS’ lead back, rushing for 95 yards on 16 carries. However, the Alouettes defence has allowed just 82 yards per game and 3.0 yards per carry thus far as they have forced both the Bombers and Elks to invest heavily in getting their respective passing games going.

Also hurting Armstead is the presence of short-yardage quarterback Dustin Crum ($5,600), who scored one of Ottawa’s two touchdowns in Week 2. Crum will be the first option any time the REDBLACKS are near the goal line, which will hamper Armstead’s fantasy potential. Although he’s established atop the depth chart, this is not a good week to exploit Armstead’s fantasy value.

BC (1-1-0) at Winnipeg (0-2-0), Friday, 8:30 PM

Line: Winnipeg (-1.5)

O/U: 50.5 (-105)

Start: Alexander Hollins, WR, Lions, $13,000 Salary

Who wouldn’t start a receiver averaging 12 targets per game, especially when said receiver has caught eight passes in each contest? Hollins is a strong fantasy anchor this week as he comes into Friday’s showdown averaging 20.4 FP per game thus far while scoring his first touchdown of the season in Saturday’s win over the Stampeders.

Don’t overthink matters when it comes to adding Hollins to your lineup. The Bombers have allowed a league-low 246.5 passing yards per game, a number that won’t rattle BC quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. ($15,000) one bit. Adams has averaged 320 passing yards per game in the early going, and with a chance to drop their West Division rivals to 0-3, count on Hollins being targeted the same way he has thus far: frequently.

Sit: Dalton Schoen, WR Blue Bombers, $9,100 Salary

Something’s wrong in Bomber Country, and until the offence finds solutions, fantasy players will have to approach with caution a receiving corps that has always been a sure thing.

That includes Schoen, who is averaging 9.8 fantasy points on just nine catches for 105 yards (11.7 yards per catch). The potential return of running back Brady Oliveira ($12,900) to the lineup would help, and there’s always the threat the Blue Bombers catch fire and light up the scoreboard as usual. However, that’s a lot of uncertainty to invest in, so fantasy players might be wise to wait until the Winnipeg offence shows signs of production before trusting them in their lineups.

Edmonton (0-2-0) at Toronto (1-0-0), Saturday, 7:00 PM

Line: Toronto (-5.5)

O/U: 49.5 (-124)

Start: Cameron Dukes, QB, Argonauts, $10,000 Salary

Dukes dispelled questions about whether he can keep the Argos’ scoreboard busy by accounting for four majors (three passing) in the Week 1 win over the Lions. After a bye week, he returns to action against an Elks defence that has played much better than expected yet has allowed five touchdown passes in their first two games.

The Elks have to deal with a pivot who completed nearly 78 per cent of his passes while connecting with seven different receivers in his 2024 debut. Don’t bank on Dukes again scoring 31.7 fantasy points, yet he’s shown he can be among the most productive fantasy options at pivot, and with the calibre of talent around him, Dukes is a strong play this week.

Sit: Kevin Brown, RB, Elks, $11,100 Salary

Only Saskatchewan (36.5) has rushed for fewer yards than the 55.5 yards per game generated by Edmonton. Brown is averaging just 4.1 yards per carry and only 5.1 yards as a receiver, numbers that are well off from the totals Brown has averaged since arriving in the CFL near the end of the 2022 season.

The Elks have lived off the passing of McLeod Bethel-Thompson ($10,000), who has averaged 318 yards per game. Expect the trend to continue as Edmonton will likely be playing catchup at some point on Saturday. Brown, who is averaging 9.5 FP, is probably going to maintain that level this week, meaning fantasy players should avoid him.

Hamilton (0-2-0) at Saskatchewan (2-0-0), Sunday, 7:00 PM

Line: Saskatchewan (-3.5)

O/U: 49.5 (-124)

Start: Kian Schaffer-Baker, WR, Roughriders, $8,600 Salary

KSB more than stepped up once Shawn Bane Jr. ($13,600) was injured Sunday, catching seven passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the 33-30 thriller over the Tiger-Cats. That gave him 29.9 fantasy points while also reminding everyone how special a talent he can be when he’s healthy.

With Bane’s status unknown for the rematch, Schaffer-Baker is positioned to be the target of choice for Trevor Harris ($13,200), who is averaging a league-best 347.5 yards per game. With the Saskatchewan running game still seeking its legs, the Riders will have no problem continuing to let the veteran throw at will. Feel free to add Schaffer-Baker to your lineup.

Sit: AJ Ouellette, RB, Roughriders, $12,000 Salary

Ouellette’s 11.4 FP per game is too low to justify his salary. He scored 9.9 FP on Sunday and has averaged only 2.5 yards per carry on his 29 rushing attempts (72 yards).

The Riders will continue to give Ouellette his share of touches, and, eventually, the 2023 CFL All-Star will find his footing. Right now, that footing is slippery, so don’t lose yours waiting on Ouellette to break out.