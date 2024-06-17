Week 3 Injury Reports

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Week 3’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
RELATED
» Buy Tickets for each matchup here
» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now
» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!
» Sign up and watch games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally
Thursday, June 20 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Molson Percival Stadium
The Montreal Alouettes didn’t practice on Sunday and will open their week of practice on Monday, June 17.
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Justin Howell
|DB
|Calf
|Full
|Jovan Santos-Knox
|LB
|Neck
|Limited
|Silas Stewart
|LB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Davion Taylor
|LB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Deshawn Stevens
|DL
|Calf
|Full
|Aidan John
|DL
|Groin
|DNP
|Jacob Ruby
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Keaton Bruggeling
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Kalil Pimpleton
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Tyrie Adams
|QB
|Knee
|Full
BC LIONS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
Friday, June 21 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium
Saturday, June 22 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field
Sunday, June 23 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium