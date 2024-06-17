Follow CFL

Injury Reports June 17, 2024

Week 3 Injury Reports

James Paddle/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 3’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Thursday, June 20 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Molson Percival Stadium

The Montreal Alouettes didn’t practice on Sunday and will open their week of practice on Monday, June 17.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Justin Howell DB Calf Full
Jovan Santos-Knox LB Neck Limited
Silas Stewart LB Healthy Scratch Full
Davion Taylor LB Healthy Scratch Full
Deshawn Stevens DL Calf Full
Aidan John DL Groin DNP
Jacob Ruby OL Healthy Scratch Full
Keaton Bruggeling WR Healthy Scratch Full
Kalil Pimpleton WR Healthy Scratch Full
Tyrie Adams QB Knee Full


BC LIONS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Friday, June 21 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

 

EDMONTON ELKS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, June 22 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Sunday, June 23 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

 

 

