Build the Barrier: Alouettes sign LB/DB Titus Wall

MONTREAL — The current champions have added yet another piece to a stonewall defence.

The Montreal Alouettes signed linebacker/defensive back Titus Wall, the team announced on Tuesday.

Wall spent the first two years of his career with the Calgary Stampeders (2022-2023) where he tallied 95 defensive tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles over 21 games played.

The Alouettes also announced they have signed American linebacker KD Davis.

Montreal will be back on the field on Thursday, June 20, to host the Ottawa REDBLACKS.