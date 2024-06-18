CFL Honour Roll, Week 2: Adams Jr., Ford, Als’ offensive line earn top marks

TORONTO — Vernon Adams Jr., Tyrell Ford and the Montreal Alouettes’ offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 2 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 2: OFFENCE

QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC Lions | BC 26 – CGY 17

PFF Player Grade: 94.6

17-of-29 passing (58.6 per cent) for 277 yards (9.6 average)

Two touchdown passes to zero interceptions

Four rushes for 16 yards and a touchdown

113.7 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 2: DEFENCE

DB | Tyrell Ford | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 19 – OTT 23

PFF Player Grade: 82.0

60 total defensive snaps

One defensive tackle

85.8 Grade on 38 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 2: OFFENSIVE LINE

Montreal Alouettes | MTL 23 – EDM 20

PFF unit grade: 67.0

Top-3 performers Pier-Olivier Lestage | 68.5 Nick Callender| 67.8 Justin Lawrence| 66.1



CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 2

​(POS | Name | Team | Grade)

2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)

​(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)