Elks sign National receiver Frederik Antoine

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed National receiver Frederik Antoine to the practice roster, the club announced Tuesday.

Antoine, 26, was selected by the Montreal Alouettes in the fifth-round, 47th overall, of the 2024 CFL Draft. The Quebec native attended Alouettes training camp, appearing in one preseason game before being released in early June.

Collegiately, Antoine spent two seasons at Laval University (2022-23), where he registered 29 receptions for 330 yards and one touchdown in 13 games, while winning the Vanier Cup with the Rouge et Or in 2022.​

Additionally, the Elks have released National fullback Bruno Lagacé.

The Elks return to practice on Tuesday in preparation for Saturday’s away game against the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, June 22.