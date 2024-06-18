Fantasy Sleepers: Julien-Grant an option?

The first two weeks of CFL fantasy football have unearthed several talents that continue to fly under the radar.

However, there are also a few dependable players who have found themselves in our Week 3 edition of fantasy sleepers.

Quarterback

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Edmonton, $10,000 Salary

Bethel-Thompson is averaging 318 passing yards and is second only to Calgary’s Jake Maier (70 per cent) in completion rate on passes of 20-plus yards in depth. He’d usually be considered among the top five in our weekly rankings, but his three interceptions and 7.6 yards per pass are working against him.

Still, he’s going to throw often against the Argonauts, who allowed BC’s Vernon Adams Jr. to average 11 yards per pass in Week 1. The Elks have the receiving corps to exploit Toronto’s weakness, and if McBeth stresses getting the ball downfield more often, he will exceed his 14.2 average fantasy points per game. He’s definitely worth the risk.

Running Back

Daniel Adeboboye, Toronto, $3,700 Salary

The position is thin for sleepers, so let’s take a wild guess with Adeboboye, who had four carries for 19 yards in Week 1. Ka’Deem Carey is atop the depth chart in Toronto, yet the team is high on the third year back. The Argos will give him touches against the Elks, and his size makes him a good choice for touches near the goal line. Starting Adeboboye is high risk, yet there is a reasonable chance he could reward fantasy players willing to roll the dice on him.

Receivers

Ajou Ajou, Saskatchewan, $3,000 Salary

The second-youngest player in the league made his CFL debut in Week 2, replacing the injured Shawn Bane Jr. Ajou caught all five of his targets for 41 yards, with 32 of those yards after the catch. If Bane is out for the rematch against Hamilton, Ajou will replace him in the lineup. The seventh-round pick of the 2024 CFL Draft has an intriguing upside and could tap into it further if he starts. Keep an eye on the injury report as Ajou presents the true definition of a sleeper.

Kaion Julien-Grant, Montreal, $6,000 Salary

Julien-Grant has caught eight of his ten targets for 119 yards while averaging 12.9 yards per route. The Alouettes have a diverse group of receivers, but Julien-Grant is second to Tyson Philpot in depth yards. He is a deep threat sitting on the verge of a major breakout. While facing the REDBLACKS defence presents a challenge, remember they allowed Zach Collaros to average 13 yards per pass in Week 2. Cody Fajardo is capable of exploiting defences with the deep ball, and it’s almost certain he will use Julien-Grant to do so on Thursday.

Keric Wheatfall, Winnipeg, $3,500 Salary

Replacing the injured Kenny Lawler caught three passes for 111 yards in his Week 2 debut including a 76-yard catch-and-run. Wheatfall finished with 14.1 fantasy points and is positioned to be Zach Collaros‘ deep option. The Blue Bombers need a speed merchant, and the former Fresno State standout will have the chance to stretch the Lions’ defence in what should be a high-scoring affair in Winnipeg on Friday evening.