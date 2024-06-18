Weekly Predictor: All aboard with Argonauts

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are 2-0.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are 0-2.

I think it’s fair to say the start of the 2024 CFL season has shown us times are a changin’ in the league. The Riders have been a thrill ride of fourth quarter comebacks thus far, while the Bombers look like they’re still trying to find their game.

You’d think it would be the other way around with the Bombers established culture and the Roughriders trying to figure things out with a new coaching staff and head coach.

At least it makes things a lot more interesting when you’re trying to figure out who to pick from week to week.

RELATED

» Augmented broadcasts lead the way in new CFL, TSN and Genius Sports offerings

» MMQB: A promising start

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 2

» Costabile: 10 moments you may have missed from Week 2

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: A changing landscape

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Ottawa at Montreal

Thursday, June 20

7:30 p.m. ET

A great start for Dru Brown and the REDBLACKS this season to get a big boost of confidence to knock off the Bombers. Damon Webb’s play in the end zone defined the win in a way we haven’t seen Ottawa be able to do over the last few seasons. DeVonte Dedmon’s return from injury was a welcome sight for Ottawa fans to get some explosive plays from one of the fastest players in the league.

Now another major test as they go from the Bombers to a road trip into Montreal, where the Alouettes have their home opener following a perfect start on the road this season.

Montreal are clearly the team who looks the best coming out of the gate. They brought a lot of players back and the defence and Cody Fajardo are starting where they left off last season.

Montreal should top everyone’s power rankings right now and there is a gap between them and whoever you want to put into second.

While Ottawa had a great start against the surprise of the season (a struggling Bombers team), it would be an even biggest shock to see them walk out of Montreal with a 2-0 record.

PICK: MONTREAL

BC at Winnipeg

Friday, June 21

8:30 p.m. ET

For those who need a refresher, let’s look back to the Lions Week 3 game last season.

After losing to Winnipeg in the Western Final in 2022, they rolled into Winnipeg in Week 3 with revenge on their mind. And the Lions dominated from start to finish, handing the Bombers a 30-6 loss.

The Bombers were 2-0 to start last season and everyone around the league sat up a little bit thinking the Lions had made the early statement of the season.

Now we go into the this game in 2024 and the majority of us are likely picking the Lions.

The Bombers are dealing with some major injuries on offence and the vaunted defence we’ve come to know is a work in progress.

Maybe it’ll be the Bombers who make a statement this week to shut up the critics who dare to ask ‘is this the end of the Bombers reign in the West Division?’

Maybe.

I’m not predicting it to go that way.

Rick Campbell and the Lions made adjustments from their first week to better protect the quarterback and we saw the defence improve as well as they try to gel with a few new personnel on the defensive line and defensive secondary.

I do believe the Bombers will get their season back on the rails soon, but not against a Lions team who is coming back to Winnipeg with one of the most exciting offences in the CFL.

PICK: BC

Edmonton at Toronto

Saturday, June 22

7:00 p.m. ET

McLeod Bethel-Thompson returns to BMO Field for the first time since coming back from down south. The last time we saw MBT at BMO, he was leading the Argonauts to an East Division title on their way to the 2022 Grey Cup.

Now he comes to Toronto with the Edmonton Elks and an 0-2 start. The Elks have started the season being competitive against the two 2-0 teams in the league but continue to make critical errors which lead to losses.

It’s been a similar script over the last few years for an Edmonton franchise who hope Bethel-Thompson’s veteran leadership can help change the script.

So far, he’s been the one with the mistakes, turning the ball over four times in the first two games (three interceptions and one lost fumble).

Toronto enjoyed a week off after their opening victory of the season as the defensive line bullied the BC Lions and Cameron Dukes impressed in his first start as the leader of the Argonauts coming out of the gates in 2024.

Dukes was extremely efficient with the football as Ryan Dinwiddie established the run and didn’t ask Dukes to do too much. He only attempted two deep balls, hitting one for a touchdown. The rest were short and intermediate routes and the young quarterback ran the offence as well as anyone could have expected.

Now, Chris Jones and Jason Shivers do have that game to review to game plan for Dukes this week.

However, the difference as always will be in the trenches and advantage is clearly on Toronto’s side.

PICK: TORONTO

Hamilton at Saskatchewan

Sunday, June 23

7:00 p.m. ET

I know Hamilton won’t think this is a good idea but can we get a repeat of the Week 2 game between the Tiger-Cats and Roughriders?

A final score of 33-30 and a walk off field goal in a dramatic comeback is what makes the CFL great.

The Roughriders have started the Corey Mace era as the comeback crew with back-to-back fourth quarter comebacks to start 2-0.

But, it hasn’t been pretty in the first three quarters.

The Roughriders have been outscored 45-25 and faced double digit deficits in both games heading into the fourth quarter.

Resilient, yes. But you aren’t going to get away with it for long. The Riders have a lot to clean up.

The Tiger-Cats do as well but Bo Levi Mitchell’s second game of the season was much better than Week 1 as he threw for 380 yards in a gunslinger duel with Trevor Harris, who threw for 390 yards.

The biggest surprise is the play of Tim White. The star receiver has dropped two touchdowns and a late drop in the fourth quarter last week led to the game changing interception and Brett Lauther’s shocking walk off game winner.

White is a superstar in the league and I expect him to be a major factor on Sunday.

However, this is the Riders home opener and the extra gas the team gets from the crowd, I’m expecting another superstar in this league to get going in Rider green as AJ Ouellette and the run game have been slow out of the gate.

PICK: RIDERS