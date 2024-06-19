Argonauts celebrate Pride Game on Saturday against Elks
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts will host their annual Pride Game on Saturday, June 22 as they take on the Edmonton Elks at 7 p.m. at BMO Field.
The team will proudly celebrate and highlight the city’s 2SLGBTQ+ community through in-game and digital experiences for fans to be a part of at the stadium and beyond.
Fans can expect the following special experiences:
- Game Presentation
- Signage and logo takeover in-venue.
- Pre-game pyrotechnic colours will be changed from blue to rainbow.
- National anthem performance by award-winning Femme/Queer a cappella group, On That Note.
- In-stadium hosts to wear Toronto Argonauts Pride t-shirts.
- Game ball delivery by members of 2SLGBTQ+ football group, Toronto United Flag Football (TUFF).
- Digital Platforms
- Custom Pride logo and game day graphics.
- Game day content on Argonauts social channels featuring Pride celebration elements at the game.
- Social media content spotlighting TUFF and the Pride Youth Summit, a collaborative event with MLSE Foundation and Pride Toronto where 2SLGBTQ+ youth and allies take part in panel discussions, interactive workshops, and activities.
- Community Engagement
- 2SLGBTQ+ community groups in attendance including TUFF, Flags of Glory, Start Proud, Pflag Canada, The 519, Pride Toronto, and Sport a Rainbow.
- Progressive flag will be held on the field pre-game by individuals from TUFF, Flags of Glory, Pride Toronto, and Start Proud.
- Toronto Argonauts players participating in an education session facilitated by Brock McGillis.
- Additional Celebrations
- DJ Cozmic Cat and a vogue dance group to perform at Shipyard, a pre-game tailgate located at the North Extended Patio at BMO Field for fans to enjoy unique performances, food and drinks, and more prior to taking their seats.
- One-of-a-kind, Pride-themed feature cocktail will be available at all clubs at BMO Field.
- Craig’s Cookies will be available for fans in the North Extended Patio and in sections 108 and 123.
- Toronto Argonauts Pride retail collection will be available in-stadium and online at Real Sports Apparel. The collection includes a special-edition Pride t-shirt, hat, and socks.
- In-seat giveaways include Craig’s Cookies and Pride merchandise.
For more information, visit Toronto Argonauts’ social media channels for up-to-date game details.