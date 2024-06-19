Argonauts celebrate Pride Game on Saturday against Elks

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts will host their annual Pride Game on Saturday, June 22 as they take on the Edmonton Elks at 7 p.m. at BMO Field.

The team will proudly celebrate and highlight the city’s 2SLGBTQ+ community through in-game and digital experiences for fans to be a part of at the stadium and beyond.

Fans can expect the following special experiences:

Game Presentation Signage and logo takeover in-venue. Pre-game pyrotechnic colours will be changed from blue to rainbow. National anthem performance by award-winning Femme/Queer a cappella group, On That Note. In-stadium hosts to wear Toronto Argonauts Pride t-shirts. Game ball delivery by members of 2SLGBTQ+ football group, Toronto United Flag Football (TUFF).

Digital Platforms Custom Pride logo and game day graphics. Game day content on Argonauts social channels featuring Pride celebration elements at the game. Social media content spotlighting TUFF and the Pride Youth Summit, a collaborative event with MLSE Foundation and Pride Toronto where 2SLGBTQ+ youth and allies take part in panel discussions, interactive workshops, and activities.

Community Engagement 2SLGBTQ+ community groups in attendance including TUFF, Flags of Glory, Start Proud, Pflag Canada, The 519, Pride Toronto, and Sport a Rainbow. Progressive flag will be held on the field pre-game by individuals from TUFF, Flags of Glory, Pride Toronto, and Start Proud. Toronto Argonauts players participating in an education session facilitated by Brock McGillis.

Additional Celebrations DJ Cozmic Cat and a vogue dance group to perform at Shipyard, a pre-game tailgate located at the North Extended Patio at BMO Field for fans to enjoy unique performances, food and drinks, and more prior to taking their seats. One-of-a-kind, Pride-themed feature cocktail will be available at all clubs at BMO Field. Craig’s Cookies will be available for fans in the North Extended Patio and in sections 108 and 123. Toronto Argonauts Pride retail collection will be available in-stadium and online at Real Sports Apparel. The collection includes a special-edition Pride t-shirt, hat, and socks. In-seat giveaways include Craig’s Cookies and Pride merchandise.



For more information, visit Toronto Argonauts’ social media channels for up-to-date game details.