Brandon’s Blitz Picks: How many catches for Rhymes?

Following a near-perfect Week 1 (7-1), Blitz Picks tumbled to .500 in Week 2, giving us an 11-5 mark entering this week.

The quest for perfection continues, so here’s our picks for Week 3.

1. Will Toronto return specialist Janarion Grant return a kickoff, punt, or missed field goal for more than 30.5 yards?

Yes. Grant is averaging a league-best 14.3 yards per punt return yet his longest is only 16 yards. His longest kickoff return is 25 yards, but he faces an Elks special teams unit that has allowed 24.5 yards per kickoff return, making him a strong bet to record his first big play in an Argos uniform.

2. Does Edmonton’s Kurleigh Gittens Jr. lead the team in receiving yards?

No. Gittens ($8,500) leads the team with 155 receiving yards, but teammates Dillon Mitchell ($6,300, 154), and Eugene Lewis ($12,000, 139) aren’t far behind. Although he will get his share of targets, Gittens may have to yield to one of his teammates as he and pivot McLeod Bethel-Thompson ($10,000) return to Toronto, where they both earned East Division All-Star honours when the Argos captured the Grey Cup in 2022.

3. Will BC quarterback Vernon Adams, Jr. throw for over or under 2.5 touchdown passes against Winnipeg?

Under. We see Adams Jr. ($14,000) throwing two touchdowns, but he is facing a Blue Bombers defence that has allowed a league-low 246.5 passing yards and is second in opponents’ yards per pass (8.1). He tossed three majors in the two regular season games he faced Winnipeg last season, so don’t expect a huge scoring outburst from the arm of Adams Jr.

4. How many catches will Ottawa receiver Dominique Rhymes have against Montreal (over 5.5 or under 5.5)?

Over. Rhymes had five catches for 60 yards on eight targets in the Week 2 win over Winnipeg. With a game of collaborating with quarterback Dru Brown ($9,400) under his belt, Rhymes’ numbers could go up as the REDBLACKS challenge an Alouettes pass defence that has yet to allow a touchdown pass or a catch of longer than 30 yards.

5. How many passing yards will Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell have against the Roughriders (over 275 or under 275)?

Over. Mitchell ($10,000) has averaged 340 yards in his first two games and is positioned for another big outing against Saskatchewan, especially if CFL All-Star receiver Tim White ($12,000) shakes off his early season challenges.

6. Winnipeg has not lost consecutive home games since July 14-July 21, 2016. Will they get their first home win of the season Friday against BC?

Yes. The thought of the Blue Bombers starting 0-3 is unsettling. We figure Friday is the game where we see them rise to the threat of the Lions putting them in a deep hole in the West Division this early in the season.

7. Will Saskatchewan running back AJ Ouellette outrun his current total of 64 yards?

No. Ouellette ($12,000) will get on track, but as long as the Riders’ passing game is clicking, the league’s second highest-scoring offence will find the end zone in the rematch against Hamilton.

8. How many turnovers will the Alouettes’ defence force against the REDBLACKS?

Two or more. Montreal’s defensive unit enters Week 3 with a league-best six turnovers and should be able to continue rallying to the ball against the REDBLACKS.