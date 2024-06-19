Checking Down: Schoen available for Friday

TORONTO — There are two 2-0 and three 0-2 teams as we enter Week 3 with a lot of enticing storylines around the league.

The Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders remain as the two undefeated teams left, while the Edmonton Elks, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers are looking for their first win.

The Bombers are still seeing some of their key players miss practice as they attempt to get back to their winning ways, while the Elks hope that McLeod Bethel-Thompson‘s return to BMO field is a successful one in Week 3.

CFL.ca is Checking Down with news and notes from around the league.

BC LIONS

– Vernon Adams Jr. is at the head of the class for Week 2 in the Canadian Football League Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (CFL.ca).

– Adams Jr. spoke to the media after practice about continuing to build on this offence and expressed his excitement as the BC Lions prepare to take on the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg on Friday (BCLions.com).

– BC Lions president Duane Vienneau spoke about a record-setting 53,788 crowd at BC Place on Saturday on their home opener win against the Stampeders (The Province).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Quarterback Jake Maier spoke to the media after the loss to the BC Lions, highlighting they didn’t make enough plays on offence to win the game despite moving the ball against the Leos (Stampeders.com).

– The Stamps bagged hundreds of pounds of food as part of the Purolator ‘Tackle Hunger’ Programa, an annual campaign to fight food insecurity and deliver essential items to those in need (CTVNews.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks have signed National receiver Frederik Antoine to the practice roster, the club announced Tuesday (CFL.ca). The team also announced on Saturday they have released American defensive lineman Joe Jackson (GoElks.com).

– Elks Head Coach and General Manager Chris Jones addressed the media following practice in Week 3 of the 2024 CFL season. Jones talked about moving on from their Week 2 loss to the Alouettes, facing Cameron Dukes and more (GoElks.com).

– CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile brings you four storylines to watch in Week 3, including McLeod Bethel-Thompson‘s return to Toronto to face the Argonauts on Saturday (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The Saskatchewan Roughriders are currently sitting at No. 2 in the AMSOIL Power Rankings after starting the season with two straight comeback wins (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams has Trevor Harris as the top projected fantasy quarterback for Week 3 (CFL.ca).

– Harris’ parents are proud of their son and his long and successful career on and off the field, writes Rob Vanstone (Riderville.com).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Dalton Schoen and Brady Oliveira have missed practice on Monday as the Blue Bombers prepare to face the Lions on Friday (TSN.ca).

– The Bombers are not looking for a quick fix as they attempt to right the ship after an 0-2 start, writes Ed Tait (BlueBombers.com).

– Schoen returned to practice and Oliveira did not participate again on Tuesday (Derek Taylor, @680CJOB). The receiver was listed as available while the tailback was listed as questionable by the Blue Bombers (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz examines what’s going on with the Bombers after two straight losses to open the 2024 season (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is having a solid start to the season for the Tiger-Cats, throwing for over 300 yards in both of his games so far (The Canadian Press via TSN).

– The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday that they have signed a pair of Americans, in tight end Camren McDonald and defensive back Kordell Rodgers (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Toronto Argonauts are the favourites to win their Week 3 matchup against the Elks according to CFL.ca’s writers (CFL.ca).

– Defensive lineman Jared Brinkman is having a stellar start to the season for the Double Blue, writes Mike Hogan (Argonauts.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– Damon Webb‘s game-saving pass breakup is a reflection of REDBLACKS’ new mindset, writes Frankie Benvenuti (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

– The REDBLACKS are looking to take their aggressive mindset into Montreal as they prepare to face the Alouettes in Week 3, writes Don Brennan (Ottawa Citizen).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Head coach Jason Maas wants to keep his team focused in home opener after two road wins to start the season for the current champions (TSN.ca).

– The Alouettes have added even more firepower to their defence by signing linebacker/defensive back Titus Wall on Monday (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams listed wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant as a sleeper choice for Week 3. The Alouettes passing offence has been on display over the first two weeks of the season, providing plenty of fantasy points so far (CFL.ca).