Fantasy Projections: Harris leads all pivots

Week 3 of the CFL Fantasy Projections is highlighted by those not appearing rather than how the projected positional pecking order shapes out.

That’s because important names like Brady Oliveira and DaVaris Daniels have missed practice and could be unavailable during the weekend. Another absence from the top projected players below is quarterback Zach Collaros, who has had a slow start to the season.

CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams brings you his top projected players in each position for Week 3.

RELATED

» MMQB: A promising start

» Start vs. Sit: Fajardo’s scoring streak to continue?

» Fantasy Sleepers: Julien-Grant an option?

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: A changing landscape

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Quarterbacks

1.Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $12,000 Salary (16.4 Projected Fantasy Points): The Roughriders ground struggles have become a boon for Harris, who is averaging 21.5 fantasy points per game and gets another shot at a Ticats pass defence that he lit up for 390 yards and two scores in Week 2.

2.Vernon Adams Jr., BC, $14,000 Salary (20.1 PFP): Usually atop the perch, Adams falls a notch as he squares off against a Blue Bombers defence that still leads the league in fewest passing yards per game allowed despite their 0-2 start. Slightly temper expectations this week.

3.Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $9,400 Salary (12 PFP): Authoring the league’s most prolific offence (434.5 yards per game), Mitchell also averages 21.3 fantasy points per game despite a slow start from star receiver Tim White.

4.Cody Fajardo, Montreal, $13,500 Salary (15.6 PFP): With each week, Fajardo gets closer to becoming a staple in the weekly rankings. The league leader with four completions of better than 30 yards, Fajardo will challenge a REDBLACKS defence that held Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros out of the end zone in their season-opening upset of the Blue Bombers.

5.Cameron Dukes, Toronto, $10,000 Salary (12 PFP): This is a modest projection for Dukes, yet he’s positioned to be in the 20 FPP range as he faces an Elks defence that has allowed five passing majors, tied with the Lions and Roughriders for last.

Running Backs

1.James Butler, Hamilton, $13,300 Salary (15.4 PFP): Don’t count on Butler having another rough day on the ground in the rematch against Saskatchewan. Do count on Butler finally finding the end zone, though. Promise.

2.William Stanback, BC, $11,200 Salary (11.1 PFP): Finding consistency at the position is challenging thus far, so let’s roll the dice on Stanback, who should benefit from Winnipeg’s focus on stopping the BC passing game.

3.Walter Fletcher, Montreal, $6,900 Salary (12.8 PFP): Last week’s highest-scoring RB may have to be more productive as a receiver considering he faces an Ottawa run defence that allowed 42 yards on the ground against the Bombers.

4.Ka’Deem Carey, Toronto, $10,400 Salary (11.5 PFP): Carey tallied 20.5 FP in his Argos debut. He’s flying under the radar but must contend with an Edmonton defence that tops the CFL with 4.58 yards allowed on first down.

5.Ryquell Armstead, Ottawa, $4,500 Salary (3 PFP): We advised against starting Armstead in our Week 3 Start vs. Sit. However, we can’t blame fantasy players for wanting to roll the dice on a back that will easily top his projection while offering value salary-wise (for now).

6.Johnny Augustine, Winnipeg, $4,900 Salary (7 PFP): There are no guarantees that Brady Oliveira will be atop the Week 3 depth chart, so play it safe with Augustine, who has accounted for two of the three majors the Blue Bombers have tallied in two games.

Receivers

1.Alexander Hollins, BC, $13,000 Salary (15.5 PFP): He’s on pace for 216 targets and a staggering 3,429 depth yards. Hollins will sit atop the rankings until (or if) he cools off.

2.Justin McInnis, BC, $8,500 Salary (13.8 PFP): McInnis’ current pace isn’t too far from his teammate. He leads the league with four catches of better than 20 yards and is second only to Hollins (381) with 338 depth yards, making him a big play waiting to happen.

3.Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan, $8,600 Salary (13.8 PFP): Week 2 reminded us how special a talent Schaffer-Baker is. If Shawn Bane Jr. is out for the rematch against the Tiger-Cats, expect Trevor Harris to rely on KSB again.

4.Tyson Philpot, Montreal, $8,400 Salary (15.5 PFP): There’s only one receiver with more than 100 yards after the catch, and his name is Tyson Philpot.

5.Shemar Bridges, Hamilton, $4,500 Salary (5.5 PFP): Bo Levi Mitchell has targeted him 18 times, and the rookie has delivered with 13 receptions for 172 yards and a major. Mitchell’s trust in Bridges will continue to rise, as will Bridges’ fantasy salary.

6.Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Edmonton, $8,500 Salary (11 PFP): To no surprise, the pairing of McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Gittens Jr. works just as well on the other side of the country. Gittens Jr. is tied for the league lead with 16 catches and has become the WR1 of the pass-happy Elks.

7.Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $10,000 Salary (15.2): Hardy’s relationship with new pivot Dru Brown resulted in seven receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. This feels very low for Hardy, so don’t be surprised this is the last week he’s not in the top four.

8.Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg, $9,100 Salary (14 PFP): When was the last time Schoen was ranked this low? He’s recorded a pair of 100-yard games against the Lions in his brief career, and we all know sooner or later, Schoen — and the Winnipeg offence — is going to break out. The receiver missed practice on Monday, but returned to the field on Tuesday for the Bombers.

9.Jerreth Sterns, Saskatchewan, $6,600 Salary (10.7 PFP): Quietly, Sterns has averaged 16.1 FP. A more heavy target load is in the offing if the Riders are without Shawn Bane Jr. on Sunday.

10.Tim White, Hamilton, $12,000 Salary (14.9 PFP): White is third in the league with 20 targets yet only has a 50 per cent catch rate. He’s only going to improve, especially once his 11.5 yards per target climb.

11.Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $8,900 Salary (10.4 PFP): During his career, Demski has had a knack for torching the Lions. It’s not often Demski’s fantasy salary is this low, so this might be a good week to treat him as a value play.

12.Eugene Lewis, Edmonton, $12,000 (12.5 PFP): Lewis is off to a slow start. Give McLeod Bethel-Thompson time to get established with him, and Lewis will return among the elite.

Defences

1.Montreal, $10,100 Salary (8.7): The Alouettes swarm to cause turnovers like the sharks in Under Paris swarmed to swimmers. Expect them to cause mayhem against the REDBLACKS.

2.Toronto, $10,700 Salary (10.1): Edmonton is tied with Winnipeg with six turnovers. That makes the Argos D a very solid play this week.

3.BC, $9,300 Salary (6.7): As mentioned in the Toronto comment, the Blue Bombers have been turnover-prone early on. The Lions will strive to continue the trend of effectively harassing Zach Collaros.

4.Ottawa, $9,400 Salary (5.4): A sleeper play of sorts. We’ll see if the REDBLACKS were just a one-off or if Blitz Picks chose to win the East Final is for real defensively.