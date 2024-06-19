From the Editor’s Desk: Ka’Deem Carey-ing my CFL Fantasy team

Thank you, Bo Levi Mitchell.

Not only did you put together a nice and tidy performance on the weekend (27 of 38 for 380 yards, three touchdowns and an interception), good for 50 points since you were also my captain, but you also found my value pick in the end zone for a score.

Shemar Bridges was just $2,500 last week and he got me 19.2 points with his major and 72 yards on six catches.

So I thank you, Bo. I appreciate you helping me win my CFL Fantasy matchup this week (127.6 total points).

Here’s my CFL Fantasy team for the week:

QB – Cameron Dukes ($10,000) CAPTAIN

RB – Ka’Deem Carey ($10,400)

RB – William Stanback ($11,200)

WR – Steven Dunbar Jr. ($10,400)

WR – Kian Schaffer-Baker ($8,600)

Flex – Justin McInnis ($8,500)

Defence – BC Lions ($9,300)

With four total TDs in his opening week performance, three through the air and one on the ground, I had to go with Cameron Dukes (31.7 FP in Week 1) as my quarterback this week. The Edmonton Elks have allowed five passing touchdowns and 287.0 passing yards per game through two weeks. If Dukes continues what we saw from him in his first game of the season, he should be in for a big FP night, which is why I also chose him as my captain.

Ka’Deem Carey was excellent in his Double Blue debut in Week 1, racking up 20.5 FP. While the Elks have surrendered a middle-of-the-pack 78.0 yards on the ground per game, I like the option of using Carey in both the run and passing game (he had 40 yards and a touchdown on four catches in his last game).

William Stanback is my second running back. The Bombers have struggled against the run this season, allowing 101.0 yards per game on the ground and 44 rush attempts per game. Stanback hasn’t exactly been a game-changer yet for the Lions (35 yards in Week 1 and 69 in Week 2) but I think this is the week he gets things going and he gets his first touchdown.

My receivers are Kian Schaffer-Baker and Steven Dunbar Jr. Schaffer-Baker had two touchdowns in last week’s come-from-behind win for 29.9 FP. It’s likely that Trevor Harris will rely again on his clutch receiver against Hamilton. And on the flip side of that matchup, Dunbar Jr. caught his first touchdown pass of the season as he starts building chemistry with Mitchell. I think he’ll find the end zone again against the Riders defence that has allowed 358.0 passing yards per game and five passing touchdowns so far this season.

Well, who knew Justin McInnis would end up being Vernon Adams Jr.‘s No. 1 receiver through the first two weeks of the season. McInnis leads the league in receiving yards (192) to go along with two touchdowns and should continue to be VA’s favourite target against the Bombers.

Zach Collaros has yet to throw a passing touchdown this season. Sure, the Lions have given up five passing majors this year but I’m not sure if the Bombers offensive woes will disappear in just one week. I’m taking BC’s defence to shut down the Winnipeg O this weekend.

Ottawa at Montreal

Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Montreal Alouettes defence has looked pretty good to start the campaign (understatement!). You could say the same thing about the Ottawa REDBLACKS as well, after they beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week, keeping Collaros and the Bombers’ offence in check. I think Ottawa is up against a better offence this week with Cody Fajardo and co., and the Als will win in their home opener.

PICK: Montreal

BC at Winnipeg

Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Winnipeg has not looked like the Winnipeg we’ve known over the last few years. Will they turn things around this week? I’m not sure they will, with Brady Oliveira still not participating in practice as of this writing and Kenny Lawler out for a while. Sure, Princess Auto Stadium is a tough place to play (the Lions know this after back-to-back Western Final losses) but Winnipeg is 0-1 at home this year already. The Lions should take this one.

PICK: BC

Edmonton at Toronto

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

We’ve only seen the Toronto Argonauts once this season but I liked what I saw. Cameron Dukes did what he needed to do at quarterback (77.8 completion percentage, three touchdowns and no interceptions), Ka’Deem Carey and the run game was solid; 65 yards on 16 carries for Carey and 37 yards and a touchdown on the ground for Dukes. Plus, despite losing some key pieces on their defence this off-season, they were excellent defensively, racking up six sacks and forcing five turnovers. I think the Argos improve their home winning streak to 11-straight at BMO Field.

PICK: Toronto

Hamilton at Saskatchewan

Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Last week’s game saw the Hamilton Tiger-Cats watch a 10-point lead disappear into the distance in the fourth quarter and their hopes of a game-winning drive ended thanks to a C.J. Avery interception with just over 30 seconds left. I don’t think Saskatchewan gets the best of Hamilton again this week though, since winning two-straight against the same team has been historically difficult. I think Bo Levi Mitchell and his Ticats head into Mosaic angry at the outcome of last week’s game and get their first win of the season.

PICK: Hamilton