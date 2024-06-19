Ticats sign TE Camren McDonald, DB Kordell Rodgers

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday that they have signed a pair of Americans, in tight end Camren McDonald and defensive back Kordell Rodgers.

McDonald, 24, spent training camp with the Tiger-Cats earlier this year, after signing with the club in May. The six-foot-four, 245-pound native of Long Beach, CA also spent time in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams (2023) and Green Bay Packers (2023). McDonald played 58 games over his five seasons (2018-2022) at Florida State University, posting 74 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns.

Rodgers, 25, suited up in 12 games, including 11 starts for the Montreal Alouettes in 2023, registering 37 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass knockdowns and two interceptions. Before turning pro, the five-foot-11, 175-pound native of Lufkin, TX suited up in 51 games over six seasons at Texas State University (2017-2022), registering 156 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, seven interceptions, 25 passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The team also announced that it has released American wide receiver Kaylon Geiger and American defensive back Mark Milton.