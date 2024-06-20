Quarterback Rankings: The best of the best

With the CFL season in full swing, the passers have come out firing early and often putting up numbers well ahead of the CFL standard in Weeks 1 and 2 over the past handful of years.

The current passer rating entering Week 3 is 103.3. That would be the highest in league history with the record of 98.3 being set in 2016.

That’s no short feat and speaks to the overall quality from top to bottom across the CFL when the ball comes out of the quarterback’s hands.

Further hammering home the elite passing game start of 2024, at this point last year more interceptions had been thrown than touchdowns. In 2024, quarterbacks have tossed 27 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions.

Through two weeks in 2023, offences had scored 30 touchdowns. This year that number has jumped to 40.

All of which is to say when the ball goes snap to throw to catch, good things are happening across the game.

With that in mind here are the officially, unofficial quarterback rankings to start Week 3:

9. ZACH COLLAROS | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

It feels wrong to type and even stranger to see. There’s no way any of this lasts because I know Zach and the Bombers offence has battled through a solid Montreal club and a fiesty home opener club in Ottawa while enduring major games lost to injury by both star receiver Kenny Lawler and Most Outstanding Canadian Brady Oliveira.

The most concerning note through two games is that despite still having that classic big play ability on any given snap, it’s the typically high percentage throws for Collaros & co. that has been anything but through the early season with only 54.7% of passes being completed to pair with three interceptions and zero touchdowns.

8. MCLEOD BETHEL-THOMPSON | EDMONTON ELKS

While McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s completion percentage (72.6%) and touchdown-to-interception ratio are in the CFL’s better half, the first couple performances against Saskatchewan and Montreal have been largely uninspiring from an offence with far too much receiver skill and veteran savvy to be mired in an 0-2 lunch from the starting blocks.

The good news is for Green and Gold fans that the man at the helm is as good as any quarterback over the last five CFL seasons at building daily to find answers. The only question becomes how long does it take and will an extended slow start derail Bethel-Thompson’s plans?

7. DRU BROWN | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Despite getting the win against his old club Winnipeg, Dru Brown really didn’t have to be spectacular which is a credit to the Ottawa defence and special teams units. Those two units consistently provided good field position and allowed Brown to control the pace and tenor of the ball game from start to lightning-delayed conclusion.

6. TREVOR HARRIS | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Returning from serious injury this season, Trevor Harris has been in total control of the Riders offence to start the season.

His five touchdown passes lead the CFL currently and the only element missing from a leap or two higher in these rankings is the lulls in offensive rhythm that have lingered at inopportune moments.

5. CODY FAJARDO | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

With a 2-0 start, both on the road and against the West, Cody Fajardo is climbing steadily through the crowd but a few turnovers here and there have killed momentum.

If Cody can keep a clean sheet, make a handful of above average throws per game, and continue to see the Als late-season momentum continue in wins, he will sky rocket in the opinion of many across the country.

4. BO LEVI MITCHELL | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

The results have been a bit hit and miss with the wins not following YET, but just like McLeod Bethel-Thompson earlier I have as much faith in Bo Levi Mitchell as anybody across the CFL to build momentum.

The key here is staying healthy and finding a way to implement more layers to the Milanovich game plan as the season rolls on.

3. VERNON ADAMS JR. | BC LIONS

As always, the value proposition here with Vernon Adams Jr. is that two poor plays can be counteracted with great ease by one of his trademark deep shots.

With the Lions fully on board with VA’s playing style and receivers who can bring it to life, the Lions are a real threat and have started quickly out of the gates with no sign of slowing down.

2. JAKE MAIER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

A thinner, more mobile and widely viewed as more mature Jake Maier has seen the field well, completed a ton of passes (79.7%) and holds the CFL’s second highest passing efficiency rating.

The arrow is firmly pointed up for the Stampeders passing game and Maier has all the makings of a CFL All-Star this season, especially if he can out duel Zach Collaros and Vernon Adams Jr. head-to-head a few times this season.

1. CAMERON DUKES | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Sure, it’s only been one game, but wow, did Dukes ever bring the heat in Week 1.

While the Argos enjoyed being able to take live snaps before Week 2 after multiple seasons of a Week 1 bye, the biggest relief was seeing the huddle around Dukes operate at a high level despite the obvious upheaval through training camp. Typically that’s the sign of a mature club with championship potential.

If Dukes plays at a highly efficient and accurate level into July, there will be plenty of people joining the Double Blue bandwagon.