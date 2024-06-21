3 matchups to watch on Friday Night Football

WINNIPEG — This was one of the most anticipated early season matchups back when the schedule was revealed.

A rematch of the last two Western Finals between two of the most explosive offences in the CFL was projected to be a deciding game in the West Division standings and it still is, albeit for different reasons.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are trying to avoid an 0-3 hole while the BC Lions are looking to escape a 1-2 deficit themselves while also not giving any room to their rivals despite their slow start to the season.

Both teams will look to go back to the formula that has been successful for them over the past few years, with the Lions passing offence leading the way for the visitors while the home team hopes quarterback Zach Collaros and an offence that is dealing with injuries to key players like Kenny Lawler and Brady Oliveira comes alive.

CFL.ca brings you three matchups to keep an eye on for Friday Night Football.

Lions passing offence vs. Bombers passing defence

At this point you’ve probably heard all about the struggles of the Blue Bombers. One thing that hasn’t been an issue so far though is passing yards allowed. Winnipeg has allowed the fewest yards through the air per game (246.0) of all teams. That means it’ll be strength on strength when the Leos march into town with Vernon Adams Jr., Alexander Hollins, Justin McInnis and co not hiding their intent to pass the ball.

BC is third in passing yards per game (320.0) but first in yards per attempt (10.3) as they continue to be one of the best aerial units in the CFL. Trying to stop them will be a group that features defensive backs Tyrell Ford and Terrell Bonds. Ford – who spent the 2023 season with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers – is sporting the fourth highest coverage grade in the CFL over two weeks and will face one of his biggest challenges so far.

Lions pass rush vs. Bombers offensive line

The Leos pass rush finished second in sacks in 2023 and are now tied for first in 2024 despite losing Mathieu Betts in the off-season. That’s because names like Marcus Moore, Joshua Archibald and Christian Covington have allowed them to stay deep on the defensive front and make life for opposing quarterbacks difficult.

Zach Collaros isn’t having the start of the season anyone expected and it could be in for another long evening if the Lions pass rush is able to win at the line of scrimmage. The Bombers have allowed five sacks over two games and their pass-blocking unit ranks second-to-last according to PFF, ahead of only the Lions who have given up six quarterback takedowns.

Bombers rushing offence vs. Lions rushing offence

Technically this isn’t a direct matchup as the offences won’t be on the field at the same time, but it’s still worth highlighting that both teams will be looking to establish the running game on Friday night.

For the Lions it’s all about balance. It’s no secret that BC has been winning its games for the past few years by relying on a potent passing game, but with William Stanback manning the backfield the Leos were finally able to show some semblance of that balance last week against the Stampeders. BC is still averaging only 3.8 yards per carry though, and a unidimensional approach against what we have already established is a good coverage unit in Winnipeg could prove disastrous.

On the other sideline will be a Mike O’Shea squad that draw its identity from a gritty running game, although one that hasn’t been able to show its usual dominance in 2024. Running back Brady Oliveira is listed as a backup in the depth chart coming back from injury as the Bombers struggled to an even lower average (3.7) than BC. If Oliveira isn’t fully healthy it’ll be on backup Johnny Augustine to carry the rock and get things rolling for the Bombers on the ground.