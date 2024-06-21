3 stats that defined BC’s win over Winnipeg in Week 3

WINNIPEG — The BC Lions may have been the road team, but that didn’t stop them from showing out on Friday night.

Vernon Adams Jr. threw for over 390 yards and tallied two passing touchdowns to defeat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a 26-24 win at Princess Auto Stadium.

The Blue Bombers were looking for their first win this season, but instead were met with an explosive passing game from Adams Jr., solid receptions from Alexander Hollins and Justin McInnis as well as tough ground pushes from William Stanback.

Winnipeg’s offence, led by quarterback Zach Collaros, outscored the Lions in the second half and even took the lead, but were unable to hold off the Lions from fighting back.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats in the Lions win over the Bombers.

215 – RECEIVING YARDS FOR HOLLINS

Adams Jr. had a favourite target against the Bombers, and it was apparent that Hollins was a lock to find downfield as he caught seven receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

One of the longest catches from Hollins on the night was the 71-yard reception in the first quarter to open the scoring, and made a statement to the Bombers that the Lions were going to give them a battle.

Hollins averaged 30.7 yards per reception against the Bombers, and recorded more yards and touchdowns against Winnipeg alone than he did in the first two weeks of the 2024 season.

4 – FIELD GOALS FOR BC

In a game decided by two points, every play and every down matters, including putting points on the board whenever possible.

Sean Whyte was a perfect 4-of-4 for the Lions in the win, contributing 12 points, while Sergio Castillo kicked just one field goal attempt through the uprights for Winnipeg.

Two of those kicks came in the fourth quarter, giving the Lions back slight leads despite being outscored by the Bombers 10-6 in the final frame. Whyte’s reliability and accuracy helped the Lions secure the win and shut down the Winnipeg comeback attempt.

3 – GAMES WITH TWO PASSING TOUCHDOWNS FOR ADAMS JR.

For a third game in a row in 2024, Adams Jr. threw for two touchdowns and over 275 yards, already tallying 1038 yards and six touchdowns for the Lions this season.

Adams Jr. has surpassed 350 passing yards in a game twice this season, and has thrown just one interception completing 63 of 95 attempts.

His arm strength and precision was apparent early against the Bombers finding Hollins for 71 yards, but did it again later on in the game as the two connected for another 63 yards in a crucial play that kept the ball in BC’s possession in order to close out the back-and-forth affair.