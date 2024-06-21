Follow CFL

Two players fined after Week 2; four additional fines from Week 1

TORONTO — The CFL has announced the following players have been fined after Week 2 action:

  • Ottawa kicker Richie Leone has been fined for delivering a tourist hit on Winnipeg defensive back Marquise Bridges.
  • Saskatchewan defensive lineman Micah Johnson has received a maximum fine for violating the CFL Code of Conduct and verbal abuse of an official.

Upon further review, four additional fines have been announced from Week 1.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

