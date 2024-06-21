Two players fined after Week 2; four additional fines from Week 1

TORONTO — The CFL has announced the following players have been fined after Week 2 action:

Ottawa kicker Richie Leone has been fined for delivering a tourist hit on Winnipeg defensive back Marquise Bridges.

Saskatchewan defensive lineman Micah Johnson has received a maximum fine for violating the CFL Code of Conduct and verbal abuse of an official.

Upon further review, four additional fines have been announced from Week 1.

Winnipeg kicker Sergio Castillo has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct.

Saskatchewan kicker Brett Lauther, Ottawa kicker Lewis Ward and BC kicker Sean Whyte have been fined for violating the CFL Social Media Policy.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.