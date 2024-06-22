The Waggle Podcast: Top 3 National receivers

TORONTO — There is no shortage of National talent at the wide receiver position in the CFL.

All around the country you will find Canada-born pass-catchers doing their thing from Thursday to Sunday, Montreal to Vancouver.

The only challenge is deciding which one is the best among a group that features names like Nic Demski, Samuel Emilus, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Justin McInnis and more.

Despite the difficulty of ordering such a talented group, Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett took upon themselves to rank the National receivers in this week’s edition of The Waggle Podcast anyways, giving their unique insights as to why each player makes their top three.

3. Kian Schaffer-Baker (Henoc Muamba) | Tyson Philpot (Donnovan Bennett)

Muamba opened his top three with Saskatchewan’s Kian Schaffer-Baker. The 26-year old has 2,114 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns since joining the Riders in 2021, including 766 yards after the catch.

“Number three, I’m going to put Kian Schaffer-Baker,” said Muamba. “Guelph Alumn, he has come on the scene and he’s wreaking havoc since his rookie year.

“Had a year where he was a little bit hurt and injured. But he is back looking like he’s already in midseason form this season. You look at the game that they had against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this past week, had a spectacular catch. And you talk about yards after the catch, the ability to avoid defenders and still get in the zone. The mentality, the mindset, I love it.”

Bennett meanwhile went with Grey Cup hero Tyson Philpot, who caught the game-winning touchdown in the 110th Grey Cup and is having a stellar start to the 2024 season with 340 yards and three touchdowns in three games.

“I’m sure he was not paying for any meals in Montreal this off-season,” said Bennett about Philpot. “He came back already in shape to dominate. And that’s what he’s done to start this year.”

2. Tyson Philpot (Henoc Muamba) | Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (Donnovan Bennett)

The young Montreal receiver also made Muamba’s rankings, this time at No. 2.

“Philpot and for the reasons that you just mentioned,” said Muamba about the Alouettes wideout. “The fact that he was able to show up to me is one of those things, the intangibles that you have to put into consideration when you talk about being great as a Canadian receiver in this league and at this very moment. ”

Bennett’s No. 2 was Edmonton Elks receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr., who has tallied 2,287 receiving yards and 10 majors since joining the CFL in 2019, including 1,004 yards after the catch.

“This is a guy who after he came through the draft process and had a great start to his career, people were like, we need the next Kurleigh Gittens Jr.,” said Bennett about his No. 2. “Can run all the routes, can play all the positions, can give you some yards after the catch. Good teammate, had a little bit of a hip issue last year, he’s back to playing great outstanding football teamed up with McLeod Bethel-Thompson.”

1. Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (Henoc Muamba) | Nic Demski (Donnovan Bennett)

Double E’s receiver was ranked No. 1 by Muamba, his former teammate with the Toronto Argonauts.

“I had (Gittens Jr.) as number one,” said the former Argos linebacker. “Because I truly believe the reasons that you talked about. He can literally run every route on the route tree that you need. You need speed, quickness or an underneath pass-catcher, he can give that to you and turn up the field as well to get more. You talked about deep threats. He can do that as well and so on.

“And he’s done it on a big stage, and has won a championship as well. So for that reason, I have him as number one.”

Veteran Nic Demski was ranked No. 1 by Bennett due to his long-time consistency and all-around game. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver has 4,433 receiving yards and 29 receiving yards in his career with the Bombers and Riders, winning two Grey Cups in Winnipeg, including a Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian award in 2021.

“He’s done it for a while. In championship games. In the cold, played his college ball and his pro ball in Manitoba,” said Bennett as to why he chose Demski as his No. 1. “Still not a body catcher, catches with the hands. I’ve got him in (first) and we talked about draft comps. People don’t bother saying ‘can we find another Nic Demski’ because you’re not going to find someone who can go in the backfield, can run it, can run down and cover specials or can recover and return kicks.

“And obviously, can play all the wide receiver spots, play hurt, block – I know you don’t believe wide receivers can block linebackers – (but) you know which one can? Nic Demski.”