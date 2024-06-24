CFL Fantasy Rewind: Fajardo-Philpot connection on point

TORONTO — We see you, Cody Fajardo.

The Montreal Alouettes pivot is tearing through defences in 2024 as the current champions look ready to defend their title in 2024.

Joining Fajardo in the lineup is star receiver Alexander Hollins who is starting to become a regular in this column. Something tells us that this won’t be the last time that Hollins is featured in this weekly recap.

From last time to first time, AJ Ouellette makes his Roughrider debut in the CFL Fantasy Rewind as Saskatchewan also continues to deliver in both real life and fantasy.

Who else made the Week 3 top CFL Fantasy lineup?

Quarterback

Cody Fajardo, MTL – 36.9

If Fajardo continues to play like this there’s no limit to what the Alouettes can do. It doesn’t get much better than 393 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Running Backs

Ka’Deem Carey, TOR – 21.1

CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile had Ka’Deem Carey-ing her football team in Week 3 and he didn’t disappoint. The former All-Star seems to be back to his dominant self after an injury-plagued 2023, rushing for 109 yards and a major with three catches for 17 yards in Week 3.

AJ Ouellette, SSK – 18.5

Welcome to the 2024 CFL Fantasy Rewind, Ouellette. The bruising running back showed his trademark tackle-breaking ability in Week 3 after being kept relatively in check over the first two weeks of the season. If the tailback can continue to punish defences with his running style, the Riders offence will keep on putting forth fantasy points in all phases of the game.

Wide Receivers

Alexander Hollins, BC – 40.5

This is not a typo. If you had Hollins as your captain he single-handedly gave you 81 CFL Fantasy points in Week 3. How? By catching seven passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

Shemar Bridges, HAM – 26.3

Bridges has been a bright spot for the Tiger-Cats with 28 catches for 270 yards and two majors over three weeks. It hasn’t translated to wins for Hamilton, but it sure has for CFL Fantasy owners.

Flex

Tyson Philpot, MTL – 25.7

Another mainstay over the first trio of weeks has been the 110th Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian. Philpot just keeps on delivering and the duo with Fajardo grows more dangerous by the day.

Defence

Saskatchewan Roughriders 19.0

The Riders are 3-0 and seem to be getting better by the week, finishing Week 3 with five turnovers forced, two sacks and a score.