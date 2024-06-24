CFL Injury Reports, Week 4

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Week 4’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
RELATED
» Buy Tickets for each matchup here
» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now
» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!
» Sign up and watch games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally
Thursday, June 27 | 10:00 p.m. ET | BC Place
The Edmonton Elks and BC Lions didn’t practice on Sunday and opened their week of practice on Monday, June 24.
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Jevon Cottoy
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full
|Ben Hladik
|LB
|Thumb
|DNP
|George Una
|OL
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Brett Boyko
|OL
|Head
|Full
|Michael Brodrique
|LB
|Groin
|DNP
|Gavin Cobb
|WR
|Hip
|Full
|Phillip Grohovac
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Tomas Jack-Kurdyla
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Hergy Mayala
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Romeo McKnight
|DL
|Calf
|Full
|Josiah Schakel
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited
Friday, June 28 | 7:30 p.m. ET | BMO Field
The Toronto Argonauts didn’t practice on Monday and will open their week of practice on Tuesday, June 25.
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Brock Gowanlock
|DL
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Antonio Moultrie
|DL
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Regis Cibasu
|WR
|Hand
|Limited
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
Saturday, June 29 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
Sunday, June 30 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TD Place
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury