CFL Injury Reports, Week 4

TORONTO — Week 4’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets for each matchup here

» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!

» Sign up and watch games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

EDMONTON ELKS AT BC LIONS

Thursday, June 27 | 10:00 p.m. ET | BC Place

The Edmonton Elks and BC Lions didn’t practice on Sunday and opened their week of practice on Monday, June 24.

BC LIONS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury MON TUE Game Status Jevon Cottoy WR Hamstring Full Ben Hladik LB Thumb DNP George Una OL Healthy scratch Full



MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Friday, June 28 | 7:30 p.m. ET | BMO Field

The Toronto Argonauts didn’t practice on Monday and will open their week of practice on Tuesday, June 25.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status Brock Gowanlock DL Healthy scratch Full Antonio Moultrie DL Healthy scratch Full Regis Cibasu WR Hand Limited

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Saturday, June 29 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Sunday, June 30 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TD Place

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury