Injury Reports June 24, 2024

CFL Injury Reports, Week 4

Peter McCabe/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 4’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

EDMONTON ELKS AT BC LIONS

Thursday, June 27 | 10:00 p.m. ET | BC Place

The Edmonton Elks and BC Lions didn’t practice on Sunday and opened their week of practice on Monday, June 24.

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE Game Status
Jevon Cottoy WR Hamstring Full
Ben Hladik LB Thumb DNP
George Una OL Healthy scratch Full

 

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE Game Status
Brett Boyko OL Head Full
Michael Brodrique LB Groin DNP
Gavin Cobb WR Hip Full
Phillip Grohovac OL Healthy Scratch Full
Tomas Jack-Kurdyla OL Knee DNP
Hergy Mayala WR Hamstring DNP
Romeo McKnight DL Calf Full
Josiah Schakel LB Ankle Limited


MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Friday, June 28 | 7:30 p.m. ET | BMO Field

The Toronto Argonauts didn’t practice on Monday and will open their week of practice on Tuesday, June 25.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Brock Gowanlock DL Healthy scratch Full
Antonio Moultrie DL Healthy scratch Full
Regis Cibasu WR Hand Limited

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Saturday, June 29 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Sunday, June 30 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TD Place

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury

 

