CFL, TSN and Genius Sports’ top data enhanced feed plays from Week 3

TORONTO — This past week, the CFL, TSN and Genius Sports unveiled its latest collaboration, with augmented broadcasts providing a new look and level of detail to the CFL game for its viewers.

The data enhanced feed exists on TSN+ and will run concurrently with all CFL on TSN broadcasts all season long.

Here are some of the top plays from the data enhanced feed from Week 3’s action.

OTT-MTL

Cody Fajardo takes it to the house on the new Data Enhanced Feed Exclusively Available on TSN+ pic.twitter.com/IdSMzKnqO8 — CFL (@CFL) June 21, 2024

Cody Fajardo connects with Tyson Philpot for the 51-yard TD on the Data Enhanced Feed Exclusively Available on TSN+ pic.twitter.com/ssSHn3dNi5 — CFL (@CFL) June 21, 2024

BC-WPG

Oliveira’s top speed last night 👀 The enhanced data feed is available all season long on TSN+. #CFL pic.twitter.com/BfbGdh5K6v — CFL (@CFL) June 22, 2024

Alexander Hollins recorded 215 yards & 2 TDs last night against the Blue Bombers… Dare we say, we’re all in on Hollins😤@ahollins13 | @BCLions | #CFL pic.twitter.com/VuPgu5wfM8 — CFL (@CFL) June 22, 2024

TOR-EDM

ICYMI: Cameron Dukes launches it to Damonte Coxie for the 36-yard Argos touchdown on the Data Enhanced Feed Exclusively Available on TSN+ 🚀 pic.twitter.com/s5MEx20IvJ — CFL (@CFL) June 23, 2024

HAM-SSK