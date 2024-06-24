CFL, TSN and Genius Sports’ top data enhanced feed plays from Week 3

Insight and Analysis June 24, 2024
TORONTO — This past week, the CFL, TSN and Genius Sports unveiled its latest collaboration, with augmented broadcasts providing a new look and level of detail to the CFL game for its viewers.
The data enhanced feed exists on TSN+ and will run concurrently with all CFL on TSN broadcasts all season long.
Here are some of the top plays from the data enhanced feed from Week 3’s action.
Cody Fajardo takes it to the house on the new Data Enhanced Feed Exclusively Available on TSN+ pic.twitter.com/IdSMzKnqO8
— CFL (@CFL) June 21, 2024
Cody Fajardo connects with Tyson Philpot for the 51-yard TD on the Data Enhanced Feed Exclusively Available on TSN+ pic.twitter.com/ssSHn3dNi5
— CFL (@CFL) June 21, 2024
Oliveira’s top speed last night 👀
The enhanced data feed is available all season long on TSN+. #CFL pic.twitter.com/BfbGdh5K6v
— CFL (@CFL) June 22, 2024
Alexander Hollins recorded 215 yards & 2 TDs last night against the Blue Bombers…
Dare we say, we’re all in on Hollins😤@ahollins13 | @BCLions | #CFL pic.twitter.com/VuPgu5wfM8
— CFL (@CFL) June 22, 2024
ICYMI: Cameron Dukes launches it to Damonte Coxie for the 36-yard Argos touchdown on the Data Enhanced Feed Exclusively Available on TSN+ 🚀 pic.twitter.com/s5MEx20IvJ
— CFL (@CFL) June 23, 2024
Catch, drop and roll!🔥
ICYMI: Bo Levi Mitchell finds Kiondre Smith for the 25-yard touchdown pass for the @Ticats touchdown on the Data Enhanced Feed Exclusively Available on TSN+ pic.twitter.com/EOM75dVCLl
— CFL (@CFL) June 24, 2024