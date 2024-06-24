Start vs. Sit: A breakthrough week for Stanback?

A: James Butler ($13,000). Zach Collaros ($11,900). Tim White ($10,000).

Entering Week 4 with an undefeated Saskatchewan Roughriders squad and a winless squadron of Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the league feels different and it’s beginning to show how fantasy players oversee their lineups. Those changes will be felt here in our latest edition of Start vs. Sit.

Edmonton (0-3-0) at BC (2-1-0), Thursday, 10:00 PM ET

Line: BC (-7.5)

O/U: 52.5 (-102)

Start: William Stanback, RB Lions, $11,500 Salary

Despite the slow start, the Elks have been competitive. What hasn’t changed is their shaky run defence, one the Argos exploited for 186 yards at a 6.4 yards per carry clip on Saturday. Stanback has been a sleeping giant in the Lions’ offence, yet this feels like the week BC unleashes the two-time 1,000-yard rusher.

This is the week to use Stanback as the anchor of your running attack. Sure, he’s averaging just 9.6 fantasy points per game, but the thought of ploughing through Edmonton’s defensive line has us feeling the former All-Star will be in the 17-19 FPP range.

Sit: Kevin Brown, RB, Elks, $11,000 salary

Having McLeod Bethel-Thompson ($11,000) puncturing defences with his impressive receiving corps has come at the cost of Brown becoming little more than an afterthought for an offence averaging 326 passing yards per game. Brown, who rushed for 1,141 yards last season, has managed only 100 yards on 25 carries and has not recorded a rush of longer than 13 yards.

Part of Edmonton’s issues stem from the fact the offence has an average time of possession of 28:27, placing them ahead of only Hamilton and Winnipeg. The inability to control the clock also has much to do with the Elks having to play catchup. Either way, Brown will be a risky fantasy play until the offence finds a way to effectively utilize him.

Montreal (3-0-0) at Toronto (2-0-0), Friday, 7:30 PM ET

Line: Montreal (-2.5)

O/U: 50.5 (-102)

Start: Cody Fajardo, QB, Alouettes, $14,000 salary

Fajardo delivered 36.9 FP in Week 3, raising his average to 25.2 FP per game. The Als’ passing attack is real and with defences unable to focus attention solely on Tyson Philpot ($9,600), Fajardo has displayed a more aggressive style we did not see much of last season when it came to his viability as a solid fantasy option.

One offset to the Argos’ start is a pass defence allowing a league-high 352.5 passing yards per game and a 128 QBR that also ranks at the bottom. Toronto’s young corners will be challenged all evening, and it’s a challenge that will further solidify Fajardo as an elite fantasy option at pivot.

Sit: Argonauts’ defence, $8,900 salary

The usually reliable Toronto defence has accounted for just two turnovers while averaging 3.5 FP per game. Despite recording seven sacks, the Boatmen have allowed 31.5 points per game en route to surviving a pair of slugfests against the Lions and Elks.

We expect Toronto’s D to bounce back as the season progresses. Right now, however, is not a good time to invest in an Argos defensive revival on Friday evening.

Winnipeg (0-3-0) at Calgary (1-1-0), Saturday, 7:00 PM ET

Line: Winnipeg (-4.5)

O/U: 47.5 (-115)

Start: Reggie Begelton, WR, Stampeders, $12,200 salary

Begelton is among several CFL Fantasy standouts who have started slowly, having recorded just 9.3 FPP in his first two games. He’s pulled in a major but has only 67 yards on six receptions, numbers that are far from what fantasy players have become accustomed to seeing from the former All-Star.

The Blue Bombers have allowed 296.7 passing yards per game and have managed only four sacks thus far. If Winnipeg cannot pressure Stamps pivot Jake Maier ($12,200), expect Begelton to return as Maier’s top target. That means double-digit targets and a sharp increase from his current 11.2 yards per catch. Fantasy players can feel good finding a spot for Begelton in their Week 4 lineup.

Sit: Dalton Schoen, WR, Blue Bombers, $9,100 Salary

If Schoen avoided a sophomore slump in 2023, can his sluggish start be called a junior jinx? Schoen’s 14 catches and 159 yards look like one of his Starburst weeks until you realize that’s his production in the first three games. Zach Collaros is averaging a mere seven yards per pass and as mentioned, has yet to throw a touchdown pass in 94 attempts. The Winnipeg offence is in the uncharted territory of the not-good kind.

Eventually, the Blue Bombers are going to break out and vent their frustrations on an unfortunate defence. Perhaps the Stampeders will feel the wrath on Saturday, but Schoen and the rest of the Winnipeg receiving corps remain a very, very risky play.

Hamilton (0-3-0) at Ottawa (1-1-0), Sunday, 7:00 PM ET

Line: Ottawa (-3.5)

O/U: 51.5 (-110)

Start: Shemar Bridges, WR, Tiger-Cats, $4,500 salary

Bo Levi Mitchell ($10,000) has developed an affinity with the newcomer, who came through with 26.3 FP in Sunday’s loss at Saskatchewan as Bridges is averaging 20.3 FP in his first three contests. Bridges is tied with Edmonton’s Kurleigh Gittens Jr. ($9,000) for third among CFL receivers with 22 catches and his 270 yards place him fifth.

Making Bridges more of a fantasy steal (for now) is his 78.5 per cent catch rate, a key reason Mitchell has become comfortable targeting him. The REDBLACKS are coming off a brutal outing against the Montreal offence and with the Ticats committed to throwing at a steady clip, Bridges is a value play who will exceed the projected 9.8 FP we have for him.

Sit: Tim White, WR, Tiger-Cats, $10,000 salary

Six targets. No catches. That was Tim White’s Week 3, a continuation of what has been a frustrating start for one of the league’s premier pass catchers.

White has just 10 receptions on 26 targets, a 38.4 per cent catch rate. A rebound will happen, yet White’s lack of production — combined with his salary — makes him a hard pass (no pun intended) for fantasy players this week.