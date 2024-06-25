CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Bailey to step up?

Our Week 4 sleepers are abundant, especially in the nation’s capital.

Quarterback

Dru Brown, Ottawa, $9,400 Salary

The REDBLACKS pivot has provided modest production, averaging 13.2 fantasy points. That could drastically change on Sunday as he faces a Tiger-Cats defence allowing 31.3 offensive points per game (oddly enough, Ottawa is right below them).

Brown has thrown majors in both of his starts, but we feel multiple touchdown tosses are likely since the Tiger-Cats have yielded 55.7 offensive plays per game. With Justin Hardy ($10,600), Dominique Rhymes ($11,000) and Jaelon Acklin ($7,500) to throw to, Brown should be able to stretch the Hamilton defence for a deep strike or two. He’s projected for just 11.2 fantasy points, yet the potential for at least 18-20 FP — if not more — is in play. Keep him in mind if you’re feeling risky.

Running Back

Ryquell Armstead, Ottawa, $4,500 Salary

After debuting with 11.6 FP in Week 1, Armstead was a non-factor in the Week 3 loss at Montreal, finishing with just six carries for 26 yards and two receptions for seven yards on three targets. With the REDBLACKS facing a huge early deficit, the Ottawa offence had little choice but to abandon the ground game,

The game flow should favour a Week 4 bounce back for Armstead, who is solidified as RB1. Considering how shaky the Hamilton defence has been, Armstead could emerge as an asset near the goal line, where his 220-pound frame makes him a threat. Projected at a mere 3.6 FP, we’re betting Armstead shows the upside he displayed in Week 2, and if he does indeed record a major, fantasy players could have 16-18 FP at a bargain rate.

Receivers

Stanley Berryhill, BC, $2,500 Salary

The release of Travis Fulgham on Monday opens the door for more playing time for Berryhill, who debuted with four catches for 42 yards on five targets in the Week 3 win over Winnipeg. Although Alexander Hollins ($13,500) and Justin McInnis ($9,000) dominate the bulk of BC’s target distribution, Berryhill, a former All-Pac-12 (RIP) first teamer, has the explosiveness to add even more firepower to an offence averaging 408.3 yards per game.

Fantasy players should consider Berryhill a very deep sleeper as he is projected for a mere 2.9 FP. However, the upside is there, and with the Lions facing an Elks team tied for the league lead with seven passing majors allowed it will take one deep shot to Berryhill to help justify the gamble.

Hergy Mayala, Edmonton, $6,500 Salary

The eighth overall pick by the Stampeders in the 2019 CFL Draft may have finally found a home after stints in Calgary, Montreal, and Hamilton. Mayala has caught at least five passes in each game and shares the league lead with three receiving touchdowns.

Improved hands have been the spark behind Mayala’s start as he leads the league with an 88.9 per cent catch rate (16 catches on 18 targets). Fantasy players have had a buffet table of options at receiver thus far, which is why Mayala has quietly averaged 17 FP per game. Expect him to remain at that level against BC on Thursday, where Mayala will easily top his 10.1 FP projection.

Rasheed Bailey, Toronto, $8,500 Salary

The former Blue Bomber has a larger role with the Argos, having caught two touchdown passes while pulling in six of his eight targets for 71 yards.

Toronto’s passing game showed its potential in the Week 1 slugfest over BC yet generated 214 yards in the Week 3 thriller over Edmonton. Regardless, Bailey is more than just a complimentary piece for quarterback Cameron Dukes ($10,500), so consider him a sleeper who can deliver more than the projected 10.1 FP we have him for this week.