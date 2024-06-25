Follow CFL

CFL Honour Roll, Week 3: Bethel-Thompson, Beverette, Argos’ O-line make the grade

TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Tyrice Beverette and the Toronto Argonauts’ offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 3 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 3: OFFENCE

QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton Elks | EDM 36 – TOR 39

  • PFF Player Grade: 93.0
  • 28-of-38 passing (73.7 per cent)
  • Season-high 342 passing yards for third-straight 300+ yard game
  • Four passing touchdowns ties career-high set in 2018
  • Three 30+ yard passes, including a 30-yard touchdown to Dillon Mitchell to open the scoring
  • 136.1 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 3: DEFENCE

LB | Tyrice Beverette | Montreal Alouettes | OTT 21 – MTL 47

  • PFF Player Grade: 90.2
  • 51 total defensive snaps
  • Six defensive tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble return
  • One interception for a loss of 37 yards
  • 91.4 Grade on eight pass rush snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 3: OFFENSIVE LINE

Toronto Argonauts | EDM 36 – TOR 39

  1. 94.6 | W2 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
  2. 94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary
  3. 93.0 | W3 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton
  4. 92.5 | W1 | DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto
  5. 92.0 | W3 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
  6. 91.6 | W1 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
  7. 90.8 | W3 | OL | Dejon Allen | Toronto
  8. 90.5 | W3 | WR | Alexander Hollins | BC
  9. 90.4 | W3 | QB | Cody Fajardo | Montreal
  10. 90.4 | W1 | DL | Jake Ceresna | Toronto
