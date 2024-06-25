Lions list Vernon Adams Jr. as questionable vs. Elks

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions listed quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. as questionable on their Tuesday injury report for their game on Thursday against the Edmonton Elks.

The Lions listed Adams’ issue as an abdominal. Bob Marjanovich, the Lions’ play-by-play voice said that head coach Rick Campbell cited the odds that Adams plays on Thursday as “better” than 50-50.

Vernon Adams Jr. dressed for practice but DNP due to an abdominal issue. Sat out upon doctor’s recommendation. Asked if he’s 50-50 to play v Elks, Rick Campbell said the odds are “better than that” #crl #BCLions — Bob “The Moj” Marjanovich (@The_Real_Moj) June 25, 2024

Adams has led the Lions to a 2-1 start and is coming off of an exceptional game last week. He threw for 398 yards on 21-33 passing, with two touchdowns in his team’s 26-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The 31-year-old leads the league in passing, with 1,038 yards and has six touchdowns to one interception. If Adams weren’t able to play, backup Jake Dolegala would assume starting duties.

The Lions host the Elks on Thursday night at BC Place. Fans can watch the game on TSN in Canada, while American and international viewers can find the game on CFL+.