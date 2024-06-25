Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Canada Day Weekend picks

TORONTO — We’ll take a moment here to celebrate a nice little triumph for the CFL.ca writers. After Week 3’s action, all six writers are back on even ground, with nobody holding a record lower than .500.

Will we be able to say the same after Week 4? We don’t know. There’s only one game that the writers agree on this week and that’s our Week 4 opener in BC, where the 2-1 Lions are hosting the 0-3 Edmonton Elks.

The other three games should give us all pause and really force us to think. The undefeated Argos and Alouettes clash at BMO Field on Friday; the winless Bombers travel to Calgary to face the rested 1-1 Stamps and Week 4 wraps up in Ottawa where the 1-1 REDBLACKS welcome the 0-3 Tiger-Cats.

How do you see this week playing out? Head over to the CFL Game Zone and play CFL Pick Em, presented by Old Dutch to make your picks.

EDM at BC

The Elks head into BC Place, where the Lions are 1-0 this year and went 6-3 in 2023, looking for their first win of the season. We continue to say this around here, but the Elks are closer to winning than their record will suggest. We’ll see the league’s two most productive quarterbacks, with Vernon Adams Jr. and his league-leading 1,038 passing yards, go up against McLeod Bethel-Thompson and his 978 passing yards. This game has shootout potential, but those making picks see the Lions coming out on top.

PICK

Writers: 100% BC

Fans: 93% BC

MTL at TOR

Ring the bell, work on your best Michael Buffer or Samatha Irvin voice and settle in for a must-watch game on Friday night. The Argos have surprised out of the gate with Cameron Dukes at quarterback and are coming off of a gutsy last-second win over the Elks. The Als look like they just blinked from the moment that they raised the 110th Grey Cup seven months ago and have resumed down their path of destruction. They stand at 3-0 on the season and have won 11 straight games going back into their championship run last year. Dukes and the Argos’ poise jumped out in last week’s win. It’s early in the season but we can’t wait to see this one.

PICK

Writers: 83% Montreal

Fans: 75% Montreal

WPG at CGY

Is this the week? We continue to say how strange it’s been to watch the Bombers stumble out to this 0-3 start. They were in it against the Lions last week, before falling 26-24, but they face a stiff challenge this week, with the rested Stamps coming out of a bye and waiting for them at McMahon Stadium. Remember, these Stamps aren’t looking like the 2023 version of themselves. Jake Maier is playing well, with four TDs thrown to one interception and he boasts the third-best QB efficiency in the league (123.9). It’s a tough call to say where this one could go, as the fans are showing in their picks at the moment.

PICK

Writers: 66% Calgary

Fans: 51% Calgary

HAM at OTT

Two teams with a combined 1-4 record provide what may be the toughest game to pick this week. The Ticats head into TD Place on the heels of a difficult loss to the Riders and sit at a frustrating 0-3. The REDBLACKS were impressive in their home/season opening Week 2 win over the Bombers, but were humbled by the Als last week in Montreal. Both teams have shown flashes of greatness in their games. Which one will do it on Sunday? The home team is getting the advantage from the pick makers so far.

PICK

Writers: 66% Ottawa

Fans: 57% Ottawa