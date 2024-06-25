Weekly Predictor: Putting the ‘win’ in Winnipeg

Great job by all my fellow CFL.ca pick ‘em colleagues, as they all went 3-1!

Even Chris O’Leary had a near perfect week, even though he usually loves to take one big upset a week and that Elks pick nearly paid off for him.

As for me, I’ll just be over here basking in my Week 3 perfection and try to not let it go to my head (it’s clearly gone to my head).

Although I was as close to going 2-2 as Chris was to going 4-0, and this week’s matchups are making me think twice and maybe thrice on which way to lean on a winner.

So, here’s my best guess and potentially needing help with a coin.

Edmonton at BC

Thursday, June 27

10:00 p.m. ET

My gut originally went Elks after their very good performance against the Argonauts, but then logic and reason and travel kicked in.

The Elks were in Toronto on Saturday, with a lengthy flight to Edmonton. Then they had an extremely short practice week before jetting off to Vancouver to play the Thursday nighter against the Lions.

The Lions are 2-1 and despite a similar let down in Week 1 to the Argonauts are coming off back-to-back hard fought victories.

The big concern after Week 1 for the Lions was pass protection but they’ve clearly cleaned up a lot of their mistakes and Vernon Adams Jr. has much more time to throw to his extremely talent receivers. William Stanback is even leading the CFL in rushing yards through three weeks.

Edmonton is pleased with McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s play in the first three weeks but their offence doesn’t have much balance right now. Running back Kevin Brown hasn’t had a lot or room to run, while the Elks defence just got gashed by the Argonauts run game.

Short week, tired defence, against who I consider right now to be the best team in the West (yes, even with the Riders 3-0 start).

PICK: BC

Montreal at Toronto

Friday, June 28

7:30 p.m. ET

We know this. Someone has to lose.

Or tie.

A great battle coming to BMO Field on Friday night as the rematch of the Eastern Final last year also gives us a look at two undefeated teams in Week 4.

Cody Fajardo is clicking early, while the Argonauts are relying on a great balance of offence and some big time defensive plays to hold off both BC and Edmonton early.

As good as Fajardo has been, Cameron Dukes has been extremely efficient with the football. Dukes completion percentage of 81.3 with zero interceptions so far is unbelievable! What a debut as a starting quarterback for the youngster, who was thrown into the fire a lot earlier than he or the Argonauts would have anticipated.

You add in a very good run game and the Argonauts have the game to bring down a team who has won 11 straight games with Fajardo at the helm, dating back to midway through last season.

My issue for Dukes and the Argonauts, is the Alouettes defence. They Alouettes defence leads in sacks, takeaways and opposition completion percentage.

This will be a different animal for Dukes and Dinwiddie to game plan against and try to keep the ball in Toronto’s hands.

The Argonauts may get them later in the year but for now…

PICK: ALOUETTES

Winnipeg at Calgary

Saturday, June 28

7:00 p.m. ET

It used to be automatic the Calgary Stampeders would come off of a bye week with a victory.

The Stampeders haven’t been automatic at much the last two seasons and that includes games after a bye week.

Jake Maier has looked far more comfortable this season running Dave Dickenson’s offence and Dedrick Mills looks more than capable of carrying the load in the Stamps run game.

But in come the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who have shocked the CFL with their 0-3 start to the season. Last week, the Bombers held their own against a strong Lions team and almost came away win a win.

Much has been made of the Bombers veterans not getting a lot of work in the preseason and a lighter training camp so consider camp over for them.

It’s time the Bombers put a much more refined product on the field than we’ve seen.

The Stampeders run defence has been suspect to start the year and Brady Oliveira is hungry to get rolling. I think the Bombers took a step last week. I think they take a bigger step this week.

PICK: WINNIPEG

Hamilton at Ottawa

Sunday, June 30

7:00 p.m. ET

The REDBLACKS surprised a lot of people in Week 2 with the win over the Bombers. In Week 3, they were given a reality check by the defending Grey Cup Champions.

Ottawa will take some time for us prognosticators to figure out who they are. Was the win over the Bombers just an Ottawa team taking advantage of an underwhelming and undermanned Bombers team? Is Dru Brown going to become more exposed the more film teams get on him?

However, there many questions for Hamilton after getting thumped in Saskatchewan and starting the season 0-3. Do the Tiger-Cats need to make personnel changes to get their season going? How long will it take for the new personnel on defence to gel? What’s wrong with Tim White?

So it’s another game where there is no clear favourite. Both teams have shown flashes of brilliance but also have shown areas where they need major improvement.

How do I decide on a winner?

I have a hunch Dru Brown impresses again at home.

PICK: OTTTAWA