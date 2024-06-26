Brandon’s Blitz Picks: How many yards for Butler?

A 5-3 record in Week 3 boosts Blitz Picks’ mark to 16-8 overall. Week 4 offers another opportunity to achieve perfection.

1.Will Calgary receiver Reggie Begelton have four or more receptions against the Blue Bombers?

Yes. Let’s start Week 4 with an easy question. Begelton ($12,200) is off to a slow start with six catches for 67 yards and a major, but the All-Star will be heavily targeted against a winless Winnipeg squad that has struggled to stop the deep ball (league-high seven completions allowed of 30+ yards). Expect Begelton to have his best outing Saturday.

2.Does Edmonton pivot McLeod Bethel-Thompson pass for 300+ yards for a fourth straight game?

Yes. The Elks pass the ball 70 per cent of the time, and with the fleet of receivers Bethel-Thompson ($10,000) has at his disposal, count on him to continue his streak against the Lions in what should be a scoring buffet that will carry into Friday morning for many watching the game.

3.Will Ottawa return specialist DeVonte Dedmon return a kickoff, punt, or missed field for more than 30.5 yards?

Yes. Dedmon ($6,500) is fifth in all-purpose yards and already has three returns of at least 30 yards to his credit, including his 101-yard kickoff return for a major in last week’s loss at the Alouettes. In a league filled with game-altering performers, perhaps no one makes fans hold their breath like Dedmon does.

4.Will BC linebacker Josh Woods have over or under seven tackles?

Yes. Woods is averaging eight defensive plays per game, placing him fifth overall. Facing an Elks offence that leads the league in offensive plays (173) will offer Woods many opportunities to track down ball carriers.

5.The Blue Bombers led the league in scoring in 2023, averaging 31.7 points per game. Will Winnipeg finish with over or under 30 points against Calgary?

Under. However, the Blue Bombers’ offence should be better than the 18.3 points per game they have averaged. At some point, we will see Zach Collaros ($11,900) and Friends performing in the manner they’ve provided the past four to five seasons.

6.How many rushing yards will Hamilton have (over or under 85 yards)?

Under. The Ticats will improve upon the 29 yards they generated on the ground during the Week 3 loss to the Roughriders. James Butler ($13,000) is too good a back to be limited to eight touches for 22 yards. Bank on Hamilton emphasizing the need to get him more involved.

7.Will the Toronto defence have over or under 1.5 interceptions?

Under. Montreal quarterback Cody Fajardo has thrown only one interception in 93 attempts. The Argos could force an interception but don’t count on Fajardo becoming a friend of a Toronto pass defence allowing a league-high 352.5 yards per game.

8.How many yards from scrimmage will Montreal running back Walter Fletcher finish with (over or under 90.5 yards)?

Under. Fletcher ($9,100) is averaging 92.3 yards from scrimmage per game but will face a Toronto run defence that has been stingy thus far (47.5 rushing yards allowed). He will have to make an impact in the passing game to maintain his strong start.