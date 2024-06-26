Checking Down: Schoen out for ‘extended period’

TORONTO — The injuries keep piling on for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Head coach Mike O’Shea confirmed wide receiver Dalton Schoen will be the latest star player to miss some time for Winnipeg in 2024.

CFL.ca is Checking Down with news and notes from around the league.

BC LIONS

– The BC Lions listed quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. as questionable on their Tuesday injury report for their game on Thursday against the Edmonton Elks.

– Lions receiver Alexander Hollins made the CFL Honour Roll as one of the top receivers of Week 3 according to Pro Football Focus (BCLions.com/CFL.ca).

– BC released wide receiver Travis Fulgham, the team announced on Monday (TSN.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Offensive lineman Joshua Coker doesn’t take anything for granted in his career as a CFL player after working hard to get to where he’s at (Calgary CTVNews).

– The Calgary Stampeders have released two players from the practice roster, incuding American defensive lineman Toby Ndukwe and American quarterback Kyle Vantrease (Stampeders.com).

– The Stamps used their time off during the bye week to give back to the community (Stampeders.com).

EDMONTON ELKS

– Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, is at the head of the class for Week 3 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by PFF (CFL.ca).

– Head coach Chris Jones talked to media after practice about the upcoming matchup against the Lions on Thursday (GoElks.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The Roughriders are 3-0 heading into their Week 4 bye and Quarterback Trevor Harris left Sunday’s game with a leg injury late in the first half and didn’t return. What’s in store for the rest of the 2024 season for Saskatchewan? (Taylor Shire, Regina Leader-Post)

– Rob Vanstone takes a closer look at the Riders Week 3 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, including Ouellette’s big game, Jameer Thurman’s turnovers and more (Riderville.com).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Wide receiver Dalton Schoen might miss some time for the Blue Bombers after suffering an injury in the Week 3 loss to the BC Lions (Paul Friesen, The Winnipeg Sun).

– Head coach Mike O’Shea confirmed that Schoen and fellow receiver Keric Wheatfall will be lost for an extended period (BlueBombers.com).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday that they have signed American receiver Khaleb Hood (CFL.ca).

– The Ticats need to start their games faster as they attempt to climb themselves out of an early 0-3 hole in 2024, writes Ticats.ca’s Steve Milton (Ticats.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Tuesday the signing of National offensive lineman Landon Rice (Argonauts.ca).

– Receiver Rasheed Bailey is getting acclimated to the Argonauts offence after joining the team in the off-season (TSN.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– The Ottawa REDBLACKS have announced on Wednesday they have signed American Receiver Andre Miller (CFL.ca).

– Ottawa is coming off a loss to the Montreal Alouettes as they head into a crucial Week 4 matchup against the Tiger-Cats (Don Brennan, Ottawa Citizen).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Montreal Alouettes are riding an 11-game winning streak and the defence is shaping up to be a special unit, writes Herb Zurkowsky (Montreal Gazzette).

– The Als latest triumph was a dominant win over the REDBLACKS in Week 3 as they unveiled their 110th Grey Cup championship banner (Joey Alfieri, MontrealAlouettes.com).