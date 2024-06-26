REDBLACKS bring back American receiver Andre Miller

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have announced on Wednesday they have signed American Receiver Andre Miller.

Miller returns to the REDBLACKS team that he spent time with during this year’s preseason.

The big-bodied receiver suited up for preseason action with the Green Bay Packers in 2023, after attending training camp with the New York Giants the year prior.

In 38 games with Maine from 2018 to 2021, he caught 104 passes for 1,848 yards, and 14 touchdowns. Miller previously played 10 games for Husson University in 2016, hauling in 13 passes for 152 yards, and a touchdown.