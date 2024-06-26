Ticats sign WR Khaleb Hood

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday that they have signed American receiver Khaleb Hood.

Hood, 24, most recently spent rookie camp with the NFL’s New York Giants after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The five-foot-10, 180-pound native of Cincinnati, OH suited up in 64 games over his five seasons at Georgia Southern University (2019-2023), registering 252 receptions for 2,692 yards with 10 receiving touchdowns.

He holds numerous Georgia Southern receiving records including career receptions, receiving yards, 100-yard receiving games (six), single-season receptions (101) and single-season receiving yards (948). He was also named to the All-Sun Belt Conference second team in 2022 and 2023.

The Tiger-Cats travel to Ottawa on Sunday to face the REDBLACKS at TD Place. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on TSN and RDS in Canada. American viewers can find the game on CBS Sports Network, while international viewers can catch the game on CFL+.