Argos, Als put undefeated records on the line Friday

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts sitting atop the East Division has become a familiar sight over the past few seasons.

When the Alouettes make their way to BMO Field on Friday night, they’ll do so with a 3-0 record and the slimmest of advantages in the divisional race.

Looking back at them is a 2-0 Argonauts team fresh off a 39-point performance in a win over the Edmonton Elks.

The play of Als’ quarterback Cody Fajardo may not be the flashiest, but it’s been among the most consistent as he has seven touchdowns and just one interception to his name.

The pass game will once again be a primary source of offence for the Als against a group of defensive backs struggling to limit yardage.

Facing a secondary that’s allowing 352.5 passing yards per game, Tyson Philpot and Kaion Julien-Grant could be primed for another big game after combining for 266 yards in their win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS last week.

Philpot isn’t shy when discussing how his team is playing with confidence.

“As a receiving corps, we feel like we’re the best in the league,” Philpot told reporters.

“We come out with that confidence every week. With deep shots, Kaion and I feel like we’re the fastest guys on the field, so whenever we see (a deep pass) and it’s one-on-one coverage, we know that Cody trusts in us and he’s going to throw that ball up there.”

Argos’ head coach Ryan Dinwiddie will rely on DaShaun Amos downfield and Jared Brinkman on the line of scrimmage to thwart the Als’ offensive attack.

Brinkman, along with Jake Ceresna, are responsible for not only finding their way to Fajardo, but limiting Walter Fletcher in the run game. The latter of which they’ve been more successful at through a pair of games giving up a total of 95 yards.

Quarterback Cameron Dukes has been a pleasant surprise in the Argos offence, holding his own and leading his team to a pair of wins while putting up 74 points.

Dukes did a good job of spreading the ball around against Edmonton, targeting 10 different receivers for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Damonte Coxie led the way with 58 yards and will get more looks against their division rival.

Rasheed Bailey and Richard Sindani are other options Dukes will have at his disposal.

He’ll need as many as possible against an Als’ defence that has been among the best in the league at defending the pass. As a collective, they’re allowing 267 yards per game.

Much of that success is thanks to a strong secondary and group of linebackers that apply pressure and cause issues in the air.

Tyrice Beverette had an interception against the REDBLACKS and has been a force so far this season.

Behind him, Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Kabion Ento and Nafees Lyon all have a pick.

Dukes will need to take care of the football to keep his offence on the field for extended drives.

If the play isn’t there in the air, Dinwiddie has Ka’Deem Carey to go to on the ground. Carey sits second in the league with 169 rushing yards, three ahead Fletcher.

But he’ll be facing a tough Als’ defensive front known to cause havoc. The aforementioned Beverette has two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a sack on the young season, while fellow linebacker Darnell Sankey and defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson are no strangers to getting to the quarterback.

Dinwiddie praised the Alouettes ahead of Friday’s matchup and expects a hard fought game with first place on the line early in the season.

“They do a lot of good stuff,” Dinwiddie told reporters.

“Their defence really carries their team and gives their offence a lot of possessions. It’s our next game, it’s a big game, a division game. We’re playing the best team in the league right now playing good football and we have to go out there and play our A-game.”

Montreal carries an 11-game win streak into BMO Field.

Their last loss? September 15, 2023 against Toronto.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the game on TSN and RDS in Canada. American and international viewers can watch on CFL+.

