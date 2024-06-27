Jonathan Rose retires as a REDBLACK

OTTAWA — After 67 career CFL games and a Grey Cup championship, two-time CFL East Division All-Star defensive back Jonathan Rose is officially calling it a career in the city where he found a home both on and off the field.

The 30-year-old Rose has signed a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the Ottawa REDBLACKS, where he suited up from 2016 to 2019.

“Once a REDBLACK, always a REDBLACK,” said Rose. “That’s what this ultimately means to me: solidifying my spot in the family.”

It won’t be the last RNation sees of Rose, who will stay involved with the organization by supporting OSEG’s community relations team at community events, acting as a liaison for players and community partners. He will be supporting both the REDBLACKS, and Ottawa 67’s community initiatives with youth sports organizations and helping to run events within the Ottawa community.

A native of Leeds, AL, Rose hangs up the cleats with 193 total tackles, nine interceptions, six forced fumbles, and a sack to his name. Signing with the REDBLACKS in June 2016, he went on to start 14 games that season, earning East Division All-Star honours en route to the team’s first Grey Cup victory. He again earned an East All-Star nod in 2018, helping Ottawa to another Grey Cup appearance.

Following three seasons with the REDBLACKS, Rose suited up for the Edmonton Elks in 2021.

Ottawa takes on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday in the team’s annual Canada Day Game. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm ET, on a night featuring special musical guests Big Wreck, as well as Canada Day fireworks.