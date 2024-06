Three players fined after Week 3 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has announced that three players were fined after Week 3’s games.

Montreal defensive back Bryce Cosby has been fined for delivering a low hit on Ottawa quarterback Dru Brown.

Winnipeg defensive back Nick Hallett has been fined for delivering a blindside block on BC defensive back Patrice Rene.

Saskatchewan defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II has been fined for making high contact with Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.