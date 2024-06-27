Ticas sign American receiver Davon “Smoke” Harris

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today, the football club has signed American receiver Davon “Smoke” Harris.

Harris, 24, suited up in 12 games last season (2023) at Louisiana Tech University, registering 83 receptions for 796 yards with four touchdowns.

The five-foot-seven, 180-pound native of St. Francisville, Louisiana played 61 games over his five seasons with the Bulldogs (2019-23), registering 308 receptions for 2,908 with 23 touchdown receptions. Harris also factored in the return game, registering 41 kick returns for 992 yards and 82 punt returns for 829 yards with one touchdown.

Harris racked up various accolades over his tenure at LA Tech, earning All-Conference USA honours in four of his five seasons, including being named to the first team in 2023 and 2022 and making the second team in 2021 and 2020.