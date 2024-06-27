True Patriot Love: An All-Canadian CFL Fantasy lineup

TORONTO — If you’re a regular player of CFL Fantasy, you’ll have noticed that there are more and more talented Canadian players producing points for you each week.

With so many strong Canadian options right now — hello, Tyson Philpot and Justin McInnis — and the Canada Day weekend approaching, it got us to thinking about what an All-Canadian fantasy roster might look like. You’re limited to exactly one choice at quarterback, but almost the rest of your potential roster presents some interesting flexibility.

Here’s one that we put together.

RELATED

» Start vs. Sit: A breakthrough week for Stanback?

» CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Bailey to step up on Canada Day Weekend?

» CFL Fantasy Projections: Canada Day Weekend offers plenty of choice

» Visit the CFL Game Zone to play CFL Fantasy and more

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Quarterback: Tre Ford

Running back: Brady Oliveira

Running back: Ante Litre

Receiver: Tyson Philpot

Receiver: Justin McInnis

Flex: Kiondré Smith

Defence: Montreal Alouettes

Ford is your sole choice for a Canadian quarterback and while he’s priced nicely at $5,000, he is yet to see the field this year while McLeod Bethel-Thompson has controlled the offence in Edmonton. If you want to count Chris Streveler as an honourary Canadian — the shirtless/fur coat combination at a Grey Cup parade in Winnipeg should instantly give you Canadian status in our books — we won’t object.

At running back, Brady Oliveira is the obvious choice here, even if he’s dealt with some injuries and hasn’t produced at the clip we’re used to seeing from him. If he’s getting healthier, we feel he’ll bounce back. The Bombers’ receiver injuries may even help Oliveira from a fantasy perspective. There are a few options at that second RB spot, but Ante Litre has had a few flash moments with the Ticats this year and is coming off of a 9.6-point showing.

The two receiver spots are easy ones for us, perhaps aided by the fact that the Riders are on a bye this week. Philpot has had two big games and will be looking to make an impact on Friday when the Als head back to BMO Field for the first time since their win over the Argos in the Eastern Final last year. McInnis has gone over 91 receiving yards in each of his three games so far with the Lions and has touchdowns in two of their three games.

At the flex spot, we tapped into the wealth of Canadian receivers and went with Hamilton’s Kiondré Smith. He gave us 16.2 fantasy points last week and has a touchdown in each of the Ticats’ three games.

In an effort to keep things Canadian, we chose Vancouver-born defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe’s Alouettes’ defence. They’ll be tested against the Argos, but they’ve been keyed in from Week 1 and should bring a ton of intensity to BMO Field on Friday night.