3 stats that defined BC’s Week 4 win over Edmonton

VANCOUVER — Keep Vernon Adams Jr. protected and he shall deliver.

The BC Lions relied on their quarterback to lead them to a win once more as they came out on top in a back-and-forth 24-21 affair with the Edmonton Elks on Thursday at BC Place.

BC’s offensive line didn’t allow a single sack, allowing their pivot to deploy a strength-in-numbers approach in their passing game.

From another dominant passing outing by the Lions to kicking excellence, CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Lions win over the Elks in Week 4.

8 – different Lions receivers to catch a pass

In Week 3 it was the Alexander Hollins show for the Lions passing game, but not this time. Adams Jr. spread the ball to eight different receivers, with Ayden Eberhardt leading the way with six catches for 76 yards as the Orange and Black moved the ball through the air once more.

Hollins was kept relatively in check with four catches for 55 yards, but the rest of the Leos receiving corps stepped up allowing Adams Jr. to finish with 331 passing yards.

0 – sacks allowed by BC

BC allowed six sacks against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 1, making it look like they would have an issue with pass protection throughout the season.

It definitely hasn’t been the case since, as the Lions haven’t allowed a single sack in three straight games, keeping Adams Jr. clean as he continues to slice and dice through opposing defences.

5/5 – field goals by both teams

Sean Whyte and Boris Bede are two of the best kickers in the league so it’s no surprise that they combined for a perfect five-of-five on the night.

With the Lions leading 21-18, Bede converted on a 52-yarder to tie the game with over a minute left. Whyte then one-upped him by converting from 42 yards out with the game clock hitting zero as BC came away with the win.