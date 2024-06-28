3 stats that defined Montreal’s win over Toronto in Week 4

TORONTO — It was a clash between two undefeated clubs on Friday night at BMO Field when the Montreal Alouettes came to town to take on Cameron Dukes and the Toronto Argonauts.

As they did in the 2023 Eastern Final, the Als came away with the win, with another strong defensive performance leading the way for Jason Maas’ team.

Cody Fajardo threw for 284 yards and a touchdown on 41 attempts, with backup Caleb Evans contributing a couple of key scoring plays to see out the road win.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the Alouettes win over the Argonauts.

333 – MONTREAL PASSING YARDS

The Alouettes certainly leaned on their passing game to get the job done against their division rival.

Walter Fletcher was the team’s leading rusher against the Argos with six carries for 11 yards as the Montreal offence was driven forward almost exclusively through the air. Fajardo got things started with a 38-yard pass to Tyson Philpot, who steered his way into the end zone for the game’s first touchdown.

Spieker was the other main beneficiary of Montreal’s deadly passing game, grabbing all eight of his targets for 113 yards and a touchdown.

0/3 – ARGOS RED ZONE PERCENTAGE

It took until the final two minutes for the Argos to get their first touchdown of the game, but by then it was too late.

Montreal’s defence came up with stop after stop in the red zone, forcing Toronto to turn to the leg of kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, who finished the game with four field goals.

Linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku had two sacks and four total tackles, while teammate Darnell Sankey led the Montreal defensive unit with eight total tackles.

2 – BIG PLAYS FROM CALEB EVANS

Though it was Fajardo who did most of the damage for the Alouettes offence, Evans came up with two big scoring plays when he was called upon.

A creative play call where it looked like Evans would rush up the middle on third-and-one resulted in the pivot getting a throw to Spieker for a 44-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Evans was the one who essentially finished off the game for the Als when he dove into the end zone on second-and-one with 5:46 to go in the game. From there, Montreal would hang on for their fourth straight win of the year.