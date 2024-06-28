Follow CFL

Insight and Analysis June 28, 2024

O Canada: Celebrating Canadian Grey Cup halftime artists

Geoff Robins/CFL.ca

TORONTO — If you’re thinking about Canada this holiday weekend, it doesn’t get more Canadian than some of our homegrown talent that has performed at past Grey Cups.

Check out some photos from Grey Cup games over the past 20 years to see some of Canada’s top musical artists in action.

Canadian Grey Cup halftime artists over the last 20 years

[1 of 14] (The Arkells played for their hometown fans at the 108th Grey Cup in Hamilton in 2021 (Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca))
 

 

