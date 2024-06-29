3 stats that defined Calgary’s Week 4 win over Winnipeg

CALGARY — Demerio Houston‘s first game against his former team could not have ended any better for the defensive back.

The veteran came away with a game-defining interception in overtime to give the Calgary Stampeders a chance to leave with a 22-19 win against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Canada Day Weekend.

It was a defensive battle in Calgary as both teams struggled to score for most of the game. It was only in the fourth quarter that each team was able to reach the end zone, with the kickers ultimately deciding the game.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Stampeders win over the Bombers on Saturday.

2 – interceptions by Calgary

While the total number of interceptions does not seem out of this world, Houston’s overtime pick all but won the game for the Red and White.

It’s the veteran’s second pick in three games with the Stampeders, highlighting how good of an off-season pickup the 2023 interception leader was. Houston also led his team in tackles – tied for seven with linebacker Cameron Judge – showcasing he can be a complete defensive back for Calgary.

3 – rouges by Calgary

Both teams stepped up defensively when it came to the last 20 yards of the field. The offences went a combined two-of-six in the red zone, scoring only two majors all game and having to rely on their veteran kickers to score most of their points.

That’s why it was extra important that Calgary’s punter Cody Grace was able to boot three punts into the end zone for singles, especially on a game decided by only three points.

60 – yard field goal by Sergio Castillo

While the Bombers did not ultimately come away with the win, Castillos’ record-setting field goal gave them a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter and established the importance of having a reliable kicker.

That’s exactly what the Stampeders also have, with Rene Paredes booting the game-winning 52-yard kick in overtime. Both kickers went a combined eight-of-eight, making sure to give their teams the best possible chance to come away with the win.