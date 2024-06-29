Tyson Philpot looking to stay young in rise to stardom

TORONTO — The rise to stardom can be so fast that sometimes you don’t even realize it happened.

It was only two years ago that Tyson Philpot was a young receiver coming out of the University of Calgary looking to carve a name for himself in the CFL.

Fast forward a couple of seasons and the Delta, B.C. native is one of the best pass-catchers in the league coming off a Grey Cup-winning touchdown in 2023. That doesn’t mean Philpot has forgot about the time when he was just a kid aspiring to achieve everything he’s on his way to achieving.

“I’m trying to still stay young as long as I can,” said the Alouettes receiver in a chat with Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett in this week’s edition of The Waggle Podcast. “That’s what I hear from all the older guys. Try and soak it up, be as young as you can.

“But after this year, getting the messages after games and stuff like that from young guys that are always texting me and telling me that they look up to me, it’s awesome. I remember being that young kid looking up to the BC Lions when they came to my elementary school and dreaming about being in that position. So to now be in it and to be living it it’s surreal. But I know that it holds high expectations. And I know that I need to stay up with the community. And that’s why I like to stay in Montreal and it’s just a blessing.”

Philpot entered Week 4 with 23 catches for 340 yards and three touchdowns in 2024, leading all receivers in yards after catch with 124 over the first three weeks. He was back at it on Friday against the Argos, catching five passes for 90 yards and another major.

The receiver is almost matching his 532 yards and five touchdowns from 2023, when he had to deal with injuries that kept him away from the field during a portion of the season. Philpot worked hard to make sure that nothing would stand in the way of his goals.

“For me personally, with my history, it’s honestly been the little things off the field and making sure I’m available, I’m staying healthy,” said Philpot. “That was part of the reason why I stayed in Montreal so I could get one on one training with the coaching staff here and allow them to evaluate me and get that treatment and stuff like that.

“But just understanding what it takes to be a pro and be a consistent pro is one of the biggest things that I’ve reached out to some of the guys like Austin Mack, especially with what he did last year, and just what he did in his off time to allow himself to be available for every game and to be able to put up those kinds of numbers every game.

“So that’s one of the biggest things for me. I know if you’re not available, you’re not going to be able to do anything for your team or help them out at all.”

Mack left the Als in the off-season after signing with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, opening up the way for Philpot to assume the WR1 role in Montreal. The young receiver has done exactly that, showcasing his chemistry with quarterback Cody Fajardo as the Alouettes picked up where they left off last season, winning 12 straight games dating back to 2023.

Philpot is part of a talented group of National receivers currently in the CFL. Nic Demski, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Kian Schaffer-Baker, Samuel Emilus and Justin McInnis are just some of the Canada-born pass-catchers dominating across the country. A looming question then, especially on Canada Day Weekend, is who’s the best amongst them all?

“I mean I’m always saying myself, I’m a very confident guy,” said Philpot. “I was leading the league for a little bit so I’m gonna definitely say myself but much respect to all the Canadians out there. Watching Kiondre (Smith), (Schaffer-Baker), Hergy Mayala and all those guys make plays is awesome for the game.”