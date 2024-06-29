Ticats, REDBLACKS close out Week 4 chasing a win

OTTAWA — For the third straight week the Hamilton Tiger-Cats play under the lights on Sunday night as they travel to Ottawa to take on the REDBLACKS.

At 0-3, they sit at fourth place in the East Division and need a win to keep from falling even further behind early in the season. The REDBLACKS want to see a bounce back effort and hope to see the team that defeated Winnipeg in their opener, rather than the one who coughed up 47 points against Montreal a week ago.

In order for the Tiger-Cats to find success, they need to avoid turning the ball over after Bo Levi Mitchell threw three interceptions in their loss to Saskatchewan in Week 3.

Take away the turnovers and there’s plenty to like about the offence. Mitchell has thrown for 975 yards through three games and has found the end zone six times. It’s the kind of production head coach Scott Milanovich was hoping for to start the season.

Rookie receiver Shemar Bridges and his 270 yards have been a pleasant surprise. Bridges will work alongside star Tim White on Sunday to try and exploit a REDBLACKS secondary that ranks eighth in pass yards against with 339.5 per game.

Despite their early season struggles, Ottawa’s secondary has the talent to contain Bridge, White and Co.

Defensive backs Alonzo Addae and Damon Webb have been arguably their best defenders downfield. With the talent of Justin Howell also lurking, Mitchell and his receivers shouldn’t bank on any easy plays.

When it comes to confidence, Webb certainly doesn’t lack it.

“That’s what I do, I’m a playmaker,” Webb told reporters.

“When the ball is in the air, I’m going to get it. I’m a ballhawk. I consider myself an all-around DB. I can play man-to-man, I can play in space and I’m good in the run game, so when there’s a play to be made I want to make it.”

The Tiger-Cats’ run game has taken a hit as James Butler was moved to the one-game injured list. With Butler sidelined, the combination of Greg Bell and Ante Litre are being called upon to make up for Butler’s playmaking ability.

But Bob Dyce’s run defence is once again one of the better units in the league, allowing 69 yards a game.

It’s a physical front that’s no stranger to closing gaps and causing issues for opposing quarterbacks and rushers. Bryce Carter, Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Cleyon Laing and Michael Wakefield on the line take pride in making the life of opposing offences difficult.

Quarterback Dru Brown guides the REDBLACKS when they get the ball in their hands and everybody knows who he looks for first downfield.

Receiver Justin Hardy is fresh off a seven-reception, 143-yard performance, while Dominique Rhymes and Jaelon Acklin provide more than capable options.

Hamilton’s given up 1,075 net yards in three games, a total that ranked fourth in yards against per contest after Week 3.

Keeping points off the board has been a different issue, though. At 101, they’ve given up the most of any team through three weeks.

With just one interception, the Ticats’ secondary led by Stavros Kastantonis, Kenneth George Jr. and Richard Leonard need to keep close tabs on Hardy and get their hands on the football.

With relative inexperience at running back, Ryquell Armstead and Devonte Dedmon have to find a way make a difference and take pressure off of Brown. Dedmon chipped in last week with a return touchdown for the REDBLACKS in their loss to the Als.

They’ll face a defensive front anchored by Casey Sayles, Benoit Marion and Kobe Jones that has stopped the run to the tune of 83 yards a game.

Milanovich doesn’t want to put too much pressure on his team but says coming out on top is certainly important for getting back on track.

“I think from a mental standpoint, from a confidence standpoint, just from a team building standpoint, I think this one is as important or even a little more than most,” Milanovich told reporters.

“We know what time it is. We’re ready to go out there and put up a good showing.”

Both team’s are searching to get back in the win column and keep pace with East Division leaders Montreal and Toronto.

Kickoff from TD Stadium is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans in Canada can watch on TSN and RDS, while Americans can tune in on CBS Sports Network. International viewers can watch on CFL+.

