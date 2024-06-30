Follow CFL

Injury Reports June 30, 2024

CFL Injury Reports, Week 5

Timothy Atticus/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 5’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Thursday, July 4 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

The Toronto Argonauts did not practice on Sunday and will begin their week of practice on Monday, July 1.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Adam Auclair LB Shoulder DNP
Shawn Bane Jr. WR Personal DNP
Thomas Bertrand-Hudon RB Head DNP
Trevor Harris QB Knee DNP
Amari Henderson DB Healthy Full
KeeSean Johnson WR Healthy Full
Bruno LaBelle FB Healthy Full
Kosi Onyeka DB Healthy Full
Marcus Sayles DB Head Limited

 


OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Friday, July 5 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

 

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Saturday, July 6 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Stadium

BC LIONS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Sunday, July 7 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field

 

 

