CFL Injury Reports, Week 5

TORONTO — Week 5’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Thursday, July 4 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
The Toronto Argonauts did not practice on Sunday and will begin their week of practice on Monday, July 1.
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Adam Auclair
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Shawn Bane Jr.
|WR
|Personal
|DNP
|Thomas Bertrand-Hudon
|RB
|Head
|DNP
|Trevor Harris
|QB
|Knee
|DNP
|Amari Henderson
|DB
|Healthy
|Full
|KeeSean Johnson
|WR
|Healthy
|Full
|Bruno LaBelle
|FB
|Healthy
|Full
|Kosi Onyeka
|DB
|Healthy
|Full
|Marcus Sayles
|DB
|Head
|Limited
Friday, July 5 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium
Saturday, July 6 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Stadium
Sunday, July 7 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field