Riders announce Trevor Harris to be placed on six-game injured list

REGINA — Trevor Harris has suffered what Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Corey Mace called a moderate MCL sprain and will be moved to the team’s six-game injured list. CTV Regina’s Lee Jones shared the news on social media Sunday afternoon.

Riders head coach Corey Mace says Trevor Harris has a moderate MCL sprain. They will put him on the six game and play it cautious. #Riders #CFL pic.twitter.com/ROdFZqdUjY — Lee Jones (@LeeJonesCTV) June 30, 2024

Harris injured his knee in the Riders’ Week 3 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The 38-year-old pivot had made 70-92 passes for 872 yards and seven touchdowns, as the Riders jumped out to a 3-0 start on the season. The team is coming out of its bye week and was back on the field for practice Sunday, ahead of hosting the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday.

This marks the second year in a row that Harris will miss time with a knee injury. He suffered a broken leg in a game on July 15, 2023 that ultimately cost him his season. Backup quarterback Shea Patterson filled in for Harris last week and made 4-10 passes for 41 yards and had one rushing touchdown in the Riders’ win over the Ticats.