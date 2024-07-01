Argos sign 3, including DB Robert Priester

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday that they have signed American defensive back Robert Priester, American defensive lineman Jay Person, and American defensive back Mark Milton.

Priester, (five-foot-nine, 180 pounds) is back in Toronto after playing five games for the club in 2023, recording three defensive tackles. The 30-year-old defensive back played 14 games in 2022 with the Double Blue including the Eastern Final and Grey Cup. The Tampa, FL native also spent time with Winnipeg, Edmonton, and the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL between 2018 and 2021. Priester has tallied 38 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, one sack, and two forced fumbles in 19 career CFL games.

Person (six-foot-two, 233 pounds) most recently spent time with the New England Patriots in 2024 after being signed by the NFL club in May. The Tennessee native attended The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (2019-2023) and recorded 228 tackles, 27 sacks, 56 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and five knockdowns in 48 games. He was an AP All-American in 2022 and 2023 and his conference’s defensive player of the year those same years. Prior to his time with the Mocs, Person attended Appalachian State in 2018 playing in two games for the Mountaineers.

Milton (six-foot-one, 185 pounds) signed with Hamilton in May and made his CFL debut June 7 against Calgary before being released. The Baylor product signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in April of 2023 but was released in November of that same year. The Houston native played 51 games at Baylor University (2018-2022) and tallied 97 tackles, one interception, nine knockdowns, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery for the Bears.

The team also announced the release of American DB Marquis Waters and American DB Darius Joiner.