5 PFF Grades that standout from Week 4

TORONTO — Garry Peters can do it all.

The veteran defensive back for the BC Lions has been excellent in both coverage and run defence as the Leos ride a three-game winning streak.

Peters is joined in this week’s standout grades by a couple of kickers who went toe-to-toe (foot-to-foot?) on Saturday in the Calgary Stampeders win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Who else made the list this week? CFL.ca brings you five PFF grades that standout from Week 4.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Garry Peters | DB | BC Lions | 79.9 defensive grade

Playing defensive back might be one of the hardest assignments in the CFL. Not only you have to defend against some of the fastest players in the league, you also have to toughen up and tackle backs coming out of the backfield when they break out of the first line of defence.

That’s why a grade like Peters’ with a 91.6 run defence and a 75.3 coverage grade is notable, showcasing a player who’s able to excel in both phases as a complete defensive back.

Sergio Castillo | K | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | 85.4 kicking grade

Saturday featured a pair of incredible kicking performances by Castillo and Paredes. The Blue Bombers kicker broke a franchise record for longest field goal with his 60-yard boot that kept his team alive in the fourth quarter.

The veteran also went four-of-four while converting his only extra point attempt.

Rene Paredes | K | Calgary Stampeders | 83.6 kicking grade

Paredes also showed up for the Red and White on Saturday, booting a 52-yard game winner while also converting all four of his field goal attempts.

Jaelon Acklin | WR | Ottawa REDBLACKS | 76.4 offensive grade

Acklin had seven catches for 90 yards and played an important role in the win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

More importantly than the sheer yardage was the number of first downs (four) that the veteran receiver was able to add to the REDBLACKS offensive effort.

Ka’Deem Carey | RB | Toronto Argonauts | 73.5 offensive grade

The dual-threat running back continues to contribute in both the running and passing game for the Argonauts.

Carey graded higher than 70 in both phases in all three games so far this season for the Double Blue, including in the loss to the Alouettes on Friday.