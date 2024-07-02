A New Look: Data enhanced feed highlights from Week 4

TORONTO — Week 4 of the CFL season provided fans with another chance to get a different look at the CFL broadcast on TSN, courtesy of the augmented broadcasts that TSN, the CFL and Genius Sports collaborate on.

The data enhanced feed exists on TSN+ and will run concurrently with all CFL on TSN broadcasts all season long.

Here are some of the top plays from the data enhanced feed from Week 4’s action.

RELATED

» Augmented broadcasts lead the way in new CFL, TSN and Genius Sports offerings

» MMQB: Early adversity hits the Roughriders

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 4

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

BC-EDM

MTL-TOR

WPG-CGY