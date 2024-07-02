CFL Fantasy Rewind: Bo Levi Mitchell leads all QBs

TORONTO — Bo Levi Mitchell continues to show he’s as reliable as they come when it comes to CFL Fantasy football.

Despite his team’s narrow loss to the Ottawa REDBLACKS, the passing put on yet another explosive display, with Mitchell getting his third 300-yard game in four outings this season.

Receiver Tim White also made the lineup of the week after registering his first 100-yard game of the season, putting on the kind of performance that fans have come to expect of the All-Star receiver.

Who else was amongst the top scorers of the week? CFL.ca brings you the top CFL Fantasy lineup of Week 4.

Quarterback

Bo Levi Mitchell – HAM – 20.9

Mitchell completed 30 of 45 passes for 322 yards, two majors and zero interceptions. The veteran has proved to be a reliable CFL Fantasy quarterback over the first four weeks of the season, throwing for a combined 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns so far.

Running Back

William Stanback – BC – 18.3

Stanback is providing that stable backfield presence that the Lions have been in need of over the last couple of seasons. The veteran showcased his dual-threat ability by rushing 11 times for 42 yards while also catching four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Greg Bell – HAM – 16.6

The Ticats were without starting running back James Butler for the game against the REDBLACKS, but Bell answered the call and provided a worthy CFL Fantasy performance by rushing 13 times for 52 yards while catching seven passes for 40 yards.

Wide receiver

Tim White – HAM – 26.0

Speaking of a worthy CFL fantasy performance, White finally had the game that fans were expecting of him, catching eight passes for 118 yards and a major as Mitchell’s favourite target.

Cole Spieker – MTL – 25.3

The Alouettes continue to provide material for CFL Fantasy managers. This time it was Spieker stepping up to catch all eight passes thrown in his direction for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Flex

Marken Michel – CGY – 22.5

If you’ve been paying attention you’ll notice that most weeks the flex position is occupied by a wide receiver. It wasn’t different in Week 4 when Michel finished with nine catches for 75 yards and a major, emerging as one of the best pass-catching fantasy options from the Red and White.

DEF

BC Lions – 7.0

The defences didn’t add a ton of CFL Fantasy points this week, with BC finishing first after registering three turnovers and a sack.