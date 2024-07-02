Must See TV: Kickers dominate Canada Day Weekend

TORONTO — Canada Day Weekend featured a series of spectacular kicking performances.

From Sergio Castillo‘s record-breaking 60-yard kick to a couple of walk-off heroics, kickers took over the spotlight in Week 4.

The special teamers’ performance highlights the importance of having a reliable kicker, as the BC Lions, Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa REDBLACKS won their games on the legs of their kickers.

CFL.ca brings you four highlights to watch from Week 4.

CASTILLO DOES IT AGAIN

Imagine booting a 55-yarder to keep your team alive in the fourth quarter of a closely contested CFL match. Then imagine watching a yellow flag fly and seeing it being called back and sent five yards back for a 60-yard attempt.

Well, if you’re Sergio Castillo, it’s absolutely not a problem.

PAREDES FOR THE WIN

The script for Castillo’s kick would’ve been even better if the Bombers had been able to complete the comeback.

Instead it was opposing kicker Rene Paredes who finished the game with the right foot, booting a 52-yard game winner in overtime to send the Stampeders to 2-1.

WARD PLAYS THE HERO FOR THE OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The Ottawa REDBLACKS had not won an East Division home game since 2018, marking the importance of starting the 2024 season with a 2-1 record and with the mark in the rearview mirror.

That’s exactly what Dru Brown and co. did on Sunday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but it wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for Lewis Ward splitting the uprights to send everyone rushing onto the field.

WHAT’S BETTER THAN 27 IN A ROW?

The BC Lions know that if they need three points to tie or win the game late in the fourth quarter or overtime, they need to worry not.

That’s because veteran Sean Whyte is as reliable as they come, booting 28 straight field goals including a walk-off game winner against the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday to open Canada Day Weekend, or should we say, Canada Day Weekickend?